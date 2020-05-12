Burger King Owner Restaurant Brands to Open Dining Rooms

Restaurant Brands, owner of Burger King, said it would open its dining rooms nationwide while enforcing strict safety guidelines.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Report rose Tuesday, after the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes said it was reopening its dining rooms around the country with strict safety guidelines.

After eight weeks of just drive-through and delivery service, “we are now moving into the next phase of reopening dining rooms according to guidance from local authorities and will be welcoming back millions of guests to dine in at our convenient locations,” Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Jose Cil said in an open letter to customers.

“We have acrylic shields and contactless service at most of our restaurants. We are maintaining a 'safe distance' rule in our dining rooms – whether communities require it or not.”

Signs will indicate which tables are open and which are closed to maintain safe distances. “We will be sanitizing tables and chairs after each use and will have hand sanitizer available in the dining room for our guests,” Cil said.

“We have turned off our self-serve soda fountains and are offering beverages, extra condiments and trays from the behind the front counter.”

Earlier this month Restaurant Brands reported that revenue declined 3% in the first quarter to $1.23 billion from $1.27 billion a year earlier.

“We are fortunate to have drive-thru, takeout, mobile order and payment, curbside and delivery options in many of our restaurants,” Cil said in a statement.

Restaurant Brands shares recently traded at $53.66, up 2%. The stock has dropped 20% over the past three months, compared with a 13% slide for the S&P 500.