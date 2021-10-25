October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Restaurant Brands Rises After Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss

Shutterstock

Publish date:

Restaurant Brands Rises After Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss

Restaurant Brands, parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, missed on analysts' revenue expectations.
Author:

Shares of Restaurant Brands  (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report were higher after the parent of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons reported mixed third-quarter results. 

The Toronto company reported adjusted earnings of US$0.76 a share on revenue of $1.5 billion. According to a FactSet survey, the earnings topped expectations of 74 cents a share while analysts were expecting revenue of $1.52 billion. 

GAAP net income was 70 cents a share versus 45 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

Restaurant Brands remains "on track to return to prepandemic unit-growth levels this year and well positioned to accelerate in 2022 as we continue on our path to 40,000 restaurants around the world," Chief Executive Jose Cil said in a statement. 

TheStreet Recommends

At last check Restaurant Brands shares were 1.5% higher at $62.90. 

The company said Covid-19 contributed to labor shortages that led some restaurants to shorten their hours or reduce service. 

Facebook Lead
MARKETS

Facebook Stock Slides After Trove of Whistleblower Papers Released Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Pinterest Lead
MARKETS

Pinterest Stock Tumbles As PayPal Says It's 'Not Pursuing' Takeover of Social Media Group

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Opens At Record High on Morgan Stanley Price Target Boost, Major Order From Hertz

Allbirds Lead
IPOs

Allbirds Preps to Kick Off Public Debut With $2 Billion Valuation

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Facebook, PayPal, Pinterest

Carnival Forced to Change Caribbean Cruise Itineraries to Avoid Irma's Wake
INVESTING

Carnival Stock Slips; Citi Sees Better Returns at Norwegian

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow In Record Push Ahead of Big Tech Earnings; Tesla Passes Facebook in Market Value

211004FedTaper1_1600x900
Sponsored Story

What Happens When the Fed Finally Tapers?