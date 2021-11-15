Skip to main content
Sweetgreen to Test the Market's Appetite for Another Restaurant IPO
Sweetgreen to Test the Market's Appetite for Another Restaurant IPO
Publish date:

Restaurant Brands to Buy Firehouse Subs for $1 Billion

Restaurant Brands shares rose, after the owner of Burger King announced the purchase, which will be financed with cash and debt.
Author:

Restaurant Brands  (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report shares rose Monday, after the owner of Burger King and Popeyes announced it’s buying Firehouse Subs restaurant chain for $1 billion in cash.

Restaurant Brands expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to diluted net earnings per share.

The company plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to close in “the coming months,” it said.

Restaurant Brands on Monday traded at $57.81, up 1% at last check. It has slid 15% in the past six months.

Morningstar analyst Rebecca Scheuneman puts fair value at $68 for the stock and assigns it a narrow moat.

It “posted mixed third-quarter results, with demand pressure in the U.S. and near-term margin headwinds leading us to trim our $72 fair value,” she wrote in a commentary last month.

“The firm's operational revamp continues, with favorable investments in digital capabilities, menu rationalization, and loyalty program rollouts.

But certain pivots--like emphasizing food-driven dayparts in the Tim Hortons segment and targeting less profitable ‘value-oriented’ customers in the Burger King U.S. division give us pause.”

Further, “Comparable-store sales declined in both the Burger King U.S. (down 1.6%) and Popeyes U.S. (down 4.5%) divisions against the year-ago period,” Scheuneman said.

That “understates underlying pressure, as the firm rolled out a number of menu innovations and sustained a marketing push behind the new BK loyalty program during the period,” she said.

“Nonetheless, shares look cheap at current prices, with mid-single-digit unit growth and low-single-digit comparable-store sales growth paving the way to 7.5% average annual top-line growth through 2025 by our forecasts.”

