Great Resignation Continues: Quits Hit Peak in November

The Great Resignation continues: The number of Americans quitting their jobs hit an all-time high of 4.5 million in November.

That sent the quits rate (the portion of workers quitting their jobs) to 3%, matching September’s record for the Labor Department data series, which goes back 22 years. The layoffs-and-discharges rate was unchanged at 0.9%.

The number of job openings slipped 5% to 10.6 million in November from an upwardly revised 11.1 million in October.

Hires were little changed at 6.7 million, and total separations increased to 6.3 million.

The largest quit increases came in accommodation and food services (159,000); health care and social assistance (52,000); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (33,000).

The largest November job-opening decreases showed up in accommodation and food services (261,000), construction (110,000) and non-durable goods manufacturing (66,000).

Job openings increased in finance and insurance (83,000) and in the federal government (25,000).

The total number of job separations, which also includes layoffs, climbed 6%, or 382,000 people, to 6.3 million. The total separations rate was little changed at 4.2% in November.

Total separations rose in accommodation and food services (130,000), but fell in the federal government (9,000).

The number of layoffs and discharges was little changed at 1.4 million in November. Layoffs and discharges decreased in the federal government (4,000).

Over the 12 months ending in November, hires totaled 74.5 million and separations totaled 68.7 million, yielding a net employment gain of 5.9 million.

These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.