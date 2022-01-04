Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
December Jobs Report: These Sectors Added the Most Jobs
December Jobs Report: These Sectors Added the Most Jobs
Publish date:

Great Resignation Continues: Quits Hit Peak in November

The Great Resignation continues: The number of Americans quitting their jobs hit a record 4.5 million in November.
Author:

The Great Resignation continues: The number of Americans quitting their jobs hit an all-time high of 4.5 million in November.

That sent the quits rate (the portion of workers quitting their jobs) to 3%, matching September’s record for the Labor Department data series, which goes back 22 years. The layoffs-and-discharges rate was unchanged at 0.9%.

The number of job openings slipped 5% to 10.6 million in November from an upwardly revised 11.1 million in October.

Hires were little changed at 6.7 million, and total separations increased to 6.3 million.

The largest quit increases came in accommodation and food services (159,000); health care and social assistance (52,000); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (33,000).

The largest November job-opening decreases showed up in accommodation and food services (261,000), construction (110,000) and non-durable goods manufacturing (66,000).

TheStreet Recommends

Job openings increased in finance and insurance (83,000) and in the federal government (25,000).

The total number of job separations, which also includes layoffs, climbed 6%, or 382,000 people, to 6.3 million. The total separations rate was little changed at 4.2% in November.

Total separations rose in accommodation and food services (130,000), but fell in the federal government (9,000).

The number of layoffs and discharges was little changed at 1.4 million in November. Layoffs and discharges decreased in the federal government (4,000).

Over the 12 months ending in November, hires totaled 74.5 million and separations totaled 68.7 million, yielding a net employment gain of 5.9 million. 

These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

Tags
terms:
EmploymentEconomyJobs
Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
INVESTING
FTSLA

Ford Motor Boosts Electric-Pickup Output; Had Better 2021 Than Tesla

AMC Theatres Lead
INVESTING
AMC

AMC’s CEO Plans To Refinance Debt, Buy the Company Time for a Turnaround

Jim Cramer Reflects on the 8-Year Bull Market in Stocks
INVESTING

Euro-Zone, UK Stocks Have Upside Potential: JPMorgan

HPE Shares Off; Tech Firm Swings to Profit on Weaker-Than-Expected Revenue
INVESTING
HPE

HPE Climbs on Barclays Upgrade on Bullish 'As-a-Service' Outlook

Macbook Pro Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPL

Your Guide To Laptops, Chromebooks and Gaming PCs

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS
SPXJBLUCCL

Dow Surges Over 300 Points Following Record Closing Highs

Coca Cola
INVESTING
KO

Coca-Cola Stock Rises on Guggenheim Upgrade to Buy, Share Price Hike

Starbucks Pistachio latte Lead
INVESTING
SBUXUBER

Starbucks Brings Back Pistachio Latte, "Meatless Mondays"