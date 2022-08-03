Skip to main content
Winning Trading Strategies Revealed by Investing Pro
Winning Trading Strategies Revealed by Investing Pro

This Biotech Leader Can't Stop Growing

Repligen is doing a marvelous job exploiting its niche in the biotech ecosystem.

The growth opportunity from the coronavirus pandemic has proven less than durable for many technology stocks such as Teladoc  (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health Inc. Report and Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report. The same cannot be said for under-the-radar biotech leader Repligen  (RGEN) - Get Repligen Corporation Report.

The $13 billion company develops, manufactures, and sells equipment required to manufacture biologic drugs including gene therapies, cell therapies, and antibodies. It's a pretty sweet niche. Repligen rode the pandemic to record revenues as customers gobbled up supplies and accelerated research timelines. Pandemic-related sales accounted for 28% of full-year 2021 revenue.

Cautious investors may be waiting for the party to stop and the nasty hangover to begin. However, that hasn't happened – not yet. Pandemic-related revenue did slow in Q2 2022, but the rest of business more than made up the difference.

By the Numbers

Repligen delivered record quarterly revenue of $207.6 million in Q2 2022. That marked 27% growth compared to the year-ago period. It would've been 5% higher if not for the strength of the U.S. dollar, although currency headwinds were far from a worst-case scenario.

The bioprocess technology leader generated 80% of revenue from the core business, which included filters and purification products. Pandemic-related revenue fell to just 18% of total revenue. That's down markedly from the 28% average in all of 2021, but still represents a significant chunk of business.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

It's important to point out Repligen is not only delivering impressive revenue growth, but at impressive margins to boot. Gross margin climbed to 58.5% during Q2, while operating margin was an eye-popping 30.4%. That means 30% of revenue trickled down the income statement after paying all non-financial expenses. Truly remarkable.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop on the Road to Long-Term Riches

There were few blemishes during the most recent three-month period. Repligen generated first-half revenue of $414 million, enjoyed strong order demand from customers, and expects to open a new manufacturing facility in the coming months. That gave management the confidence it needed to raise full-year 2022 revenue guidance, although that's become a recurring event for investors in recent years.

Repligen increased guidance for every metric it reports, including:

  • Full-year 2022 revenue of $790 million to $810 million, up from the prior range of $770 million to $800 million.
  • Adjusted operating income of $234 million to $239 million, up from the prior range of $225 million to $231 million.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.13 to $3.20, up from the prior range of $3.07 to $3.15.

Although management's updated full-year 2022 guidance calls for "slower projected covid-related revenue," that doesn't appear to be slowing down the overall business. That's a sign Repligen's acquisitions from 2020 and 2021 are more than offsetting shrinking pandemic-related revenue. 

That said, I do expect revenue to level off for a brief period in the future as pandemic projects roll off the books. But for now I'm a happy shareholder benefitting from another quarter of stellar execution. 

37. Research Engineer
INVESTING
MSFT^AMQ

Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Lead Charge to Fight Horrific Disease

By Danni Button
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Oakland A's in Talks for Las Vegas Strip Stadium Near Iconic Casino

By Daniel Kline
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Here's When Taco Bell's Menu Gets the Mexican Pizza Back

By Colette Bennett
McDonald's Wendy's Burger King Lead JS
INVESTING
MCDWSRRFWEN

Burger King's Menu Plan Is Very Different Than McDonald's, Wendy's

By Daniel Kline
Elon Musk Lead JS
INVESTING

Elon Musk Wants Tesla Shareholders to Vote Against Eight Things

By Tom Bemis
Saks Off Fifth Lead JS
INVESTING
RENT

Saks Has a New Weapon in the High-End Clothing Retail Wars

By Veronika Bondarenko
Great Value Lead JS
INVESTING
WMTAMZNDLTR

The Surprising Secret About Who Buys Walmart and Other Private Label Items

By Veronika Bondarenko
8 san jose calif silicon valley sh
INVESTING
HOOD

A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

By Ellen Chang and Tom Bemis