September 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why Jim Cramer Likes Clean Energy
Why Jim Cramer Likes Clean Energy
Publish date:

Orsted, Iberdola Among Renewable-Energy Picks at Morgan Stanley

Europe's renewable-energy stocks will benefit from this year's surge in natural gas prices, Morgan Stanley said.
Author:

Morgan Stanley has identified five European renewable-energy stock that it expects to benefit from the surge in natural gas prices, which have more than tripled in the past eight months.

The bank cited:

- Danish wind-energy company Orsted DNNGY; 

- Spanish utility company Iberdola IBDRY, also a big wind producer;

- Germany’s RWE RWEOY, one of Europe’s biggest renewable-energy companies; 

- Électricité de France ECIFY, a major nuclear-energy producer, and,

- France’s Engie ENGIY, which also has a major renewable-energy presence.

TheStreet Recommends

Morgan Stanley rates all five companies overweight.

“We see RWE, EDF and Engie as our preferred names to play the strength in power prices, with limited contagion risk from political intervention,” Morgan Stanley analysts said, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, “Buy Orsted and Iberdrola on weakness,” they said. 

“We recognize that the recent gas clawback will have a negative impact on 2021 and 2022 earnings for Iberdrola, … triggering earnings-per-share downgrades. However, this appears well priced in with Iberdrola’s market cap.”

Last week, ExxonMobil (XOM), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Baker Hughes (BKR) made a Goldman Sachs list of energy stocks that generated negative total returns over the past five years but now appear to be set to rebound.

In the case of Exxon, a “meaningful turnaround is underway,” wrote Goldman analysts led by Neil Mehta.

“The company has reduced costs, surprised to the downside on capital spending, outperformed our expectations in downstream/chemicals and developed an outstanding resource in Guyana,” they said.

As for Occidental, “at current favorable commodity prices, ... we see potential for shares to improve through balance sheet improvement,” Goldman analysts said.

tslive-thumb-0927
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on D.C. Gridlock, Infrastructure, Debt Ceiling, Germany, Oil

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Continues Volatile, Rebounds After Last Week's Dip

Products from Beyond Meat are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Beyond Meat to Sell Chicken at Retail, Widen Product Sales Via Walmart

4 amazon Mike Mareen : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Amazon Target Cut; Morgan Stanley Sees Hiring, Wages Hurting Profit

Acceleron Lead
INVESTING

Acceleron Pharma Stock Climbs on Reported $11B Deal Talks

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Mixed As Oil, Banks Boost Dow, Treasury Yield Surge Clips Tech

Oil Supply OPEC Lead
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Sees Brent Crude Hitting $90 By Year-End

Facebook Earnings Call Raises Instagram Story Monetization Questions
INVESTING

Facebook to Pause Work on Instagram for Kids; Stock Dips