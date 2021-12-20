Remember: With Options, Volatility is Your Friend

Options trading has become increasingly mainstream with the rise of online brokerages. Once an esoteric area of finance reserved for professionals, more and more retail investors have been jumping into these derivative assets.

That can be a very good thing, since diversification is generally a strong move for any portfolio. However, novice retail investors should be very careful before trading any sophisticated product. Options can be riskier than they appear, especially since many predatory trading sites like to portray them as nearly risk-free.

That said, options absolutely can help you round out your portfolio with counter-cyclical assets, hedged positions and even the occasional speculative bet. Real Money's Paul Price has a few tips and tricks for investors who want to start looking at this field:

“When trading options, the key phrase to remember is ‘volatility is your friend,’ Price wrote recently on Real Money.

Price went on to explain, "option buyers pay up to buy calls and puts on stocks that move rapidly. That makes stocks exhibiting higher than normal implied volatility (IV) prime candidates for selling covered calls or naked puts."

He added that "ideally, you should sell calls when the underlying shares are ‘hot’ and moving up. The best time to write naked puts, or to buy shares of stocks you like, is when they have tanked, or are still plunging."

In a case earlier this month, "Vera Bradley (VRA) - Get Vera Bradley, Inc. Report met both criteria recently. Just ahead of its fiscal third-quarter report premarket on Dec. 8, the stock rallied to $10.11. Right after somewhat disappointing news VRA, dropped abruptly to $8.01 before rallying to close on Dec. 8 at $8.20… I decided to hedge a bit (ahead of the quarterly report) by selling some May 20, 2022 expiration date $12.50 call options.”

One strong move you can make with an options trade is what they call the naked put. This means you write and sell a put contract. The person who buys the contract from you gets the right, at a later date, to sell you shares of the underlying stock at a price the two of you agree upon.

The key is to write this contract for a stock you want to hold, at a price you’d be willing to pay. The result can be a win-win for your portfolio. You get paid your commission for selling the contract. If the buyer never executes it, you keep your commission as pure profit. If they do, you wind up with both the commission and a portfolio of stocks that you wanted to own anyway.