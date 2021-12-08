Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Is Tesla’s Valuation Justified?
Regulators Scold Tesla For Allowing Video Games While Driving

A recent software update from the auto manufacturer allows drivers to play three different video games while the vehicle is moving.
The U.S. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a message for Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) CEO Elon Musk: eyes on the road, pal!

A recent software update from the auto manufacturer allows drivers to play three different video games while the vehicle is moving. In an unsurprising move, this has raised safety concerns, according to Bloomberg. 

In a statement, the Traffic Safety Administration said it would be raising its concern with the manufacturer, and that all in-vehicle devices should “be designed so that they cannot be used by the driver to perform inherently distracting secondary tasks while driving.”

The TSA also notes that distracted driving resulted in 3,142 deaths in 2019.

One of Tesla’s many selling points is that it comes with an interactive touchscreen on the dashboard, usually used to stream music or check for directions. 

The introduction of video games came over the summer. As reported by The Verge, the games “Sky Force Reloaded,” “Solitaire” and “The Battle of Polytopia” can all be played on the touchscreen while the vehicle is in motion. 

While a notification will ask the player to confirm they aren’t the driver before launching the game, “a driver could easily tap ‘I AM A PASSENGER’ and play a complex action game like Sky Force while in motion.”

At last check, the stock price for Tesla was up 1.05%.

