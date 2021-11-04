Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Regeneron Is the Stock to Watch on Booster Approval: Jim Cramer
Regeneron Is the Stock to Watch on Booster Approval: Jim Cramer
Publish date:

Regeneron Results Beat Estimates; U.S. Buys More Antibody Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares wavered on Thursday after the drugmaker's third-quarter results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Author:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  (REGN) - Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report shares wavered Thursday after the drugmaker's third-quarter results creamed analysts’ forecasts.

In addition, the U.S. government has ordered another 1.4 million doses of Regeneron’s Covid antibody treatment.

The Tarrytown, N.Y., company’s profit totaled $1.63 billion, or $14.33 a share, up from $842 million, or $7.39 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings hit $15.37 a share, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.20, derived from a FactSet survey.

Revenue registered $3.45 billion in the quarter, up 51% from $2.29 billion a year earlier. The latest figure blasted past the FactSet analyst consensus of $2.75 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

The stock recently traded at $644.21, off 1.2%. On Thursday it has traded up as much as 1.2%. And it has jumped 12% in the past three months.

The Covid treatment Regen-COV produced sales of $804 million in the third quarter. Eylea, Regeneron’s drug for macular degeneration, generated sales of $1.47 billion, up 12%. And sales of eczema and asthma medicine Duplixent were $1.66 billion, up 55%.

Morningstar analyst Karen Anderson put fair value for Regeneron stock at $570 before the earnings report, but she still likes the company.

“Regeneron has leveraged its monoclonal antibody research and development platform to become one of the few biotechs to successfully emerge as a profitable commercial operation and establish a narrow moat,” she wrote in September.

“Lead drug Eylea has global sales around $8 billion annually and is approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye-related indications.

“The drug remains well positioned, as its 12-week dosing and potential high-dose formulation should allow it to continue to hold strong market share against Lucentis, Avastin, and Novartis'  (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Sponsored ADR Report Beovu.”

The text reads "What Is Triple Witching? Explanation, Dates & Examples." The background image depicts a moody evening in a clearing in the woods, a shadowy figure stands wearing a pointy hat and carrying a broomstick
T

What Is Triple Witching? Explanation, Dates, Examples & Trends

Canadian Tennis Player Milos Raonic Visits the NYSE and Says He's Ready for the U.S. Open
MARKETS

Moderna, Qualcomm, Merck Active As Stocks Mixed In Fed Taper Wake: Jobless Claims Fall to 269,000

ViacomCBS Lead
EARNINGS

ViacomCBS Posts Third-Quarter Earnings Beat Amid Streaming Uptick

Merck Lead
HEALTH

Merck Stock Gains as U.K. Regulators Approve COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

Roku Lead
EARNINGS

Roku Falls on Lower Sales Outlook Amid Supply Chain Woes

IBM Office Headquarters Lead
INVESTING

IBM Spinoff Kyndryl Set to Begin Trading on NYSE

Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Rallies, Q1 Results Top Estimates, Issues Positive Guidance
INVESTING

Planet Fitness Shares Soar; Q3 Report Shows Return to Gyms

Kellogg's Lead
MARKETS

Kellogg Stock Nudges Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat; Strike Holds Profit Outlook