TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Regeneron Reports Positive Results for Lower-Dose COVID Drug

Regeneron announced positive results for a lower-dose treatment of its REGEN-COV coronavirus antibody drug and said it will apply for emergency authorization use.
Author:
Publish date:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  (REGN) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after the company announced positive results for its lower-dose coronavirus antibody drug and said it will apply for emergency authorization use.

Its Phase 3 trial for high-risk non-hospitalized “met its primary endpoint, showing the investigational REGEN-COV significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% [1,200 milligram dose] and 71% [2,400 milligram dose] compared to placebo.”

In pre-market trading Tuesday, Regeneron shares were trading at $490, up 1.40%.

"This is a landmark moment in the fight against COVID-19 as this large well-controlled trial provides conclusive results demonstrating that REGEN-COV can dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in the outpatient setting," said Suraj Saggar, trial investigator and Chief of Infectious Disease at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, in a statement.

As for the steps ahead, "we will discuss the new data with regulatory authorities and request that the 1,200 mg dose be rapidly added to the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization,” said George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s chief scientific officer.

Former President Donald Trump received Regeneron’s drug last October, when he suffered from COVID-19.

Last month, the biopharmaceutical giant reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations. A key factor: The Food and Drug Administration’s November approval of emergency use for Regen-COV.

Net income jumped to $1.15 billion, or $10.24 a share, in the quarter from $792 million, or $6.93, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted earnings advanced to $9.53 a share from $7.50 a year ago. That topped the FactSet analyst consensus of $8.38. Revenue soared 30% to $2.42 billion, matching the analyst consensus.

Tags
terms:
Pharmaceuticals
Discovery and Scripps Restart Deal Talks
INVESTING

Discovery Falls on UBS Downgrade to Sell

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Loses Another Key Executive Ahead of Earnings Report

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Vaccine Release Queried By Anthony Fauci, Health Officials

Chubb (CB) Stock Lower as BMO Downgrades
INVESTING

Hartford Rejects Chubb's $23 Billion Takeover Bid

tslive-th-0323
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Reopening, Roblox, Discord, SPACs, Stocks Today

4 microsoft humphery : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Buy Discord for More Than $10 Billion

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Secures Added $5.28 Billion in Credit from Wall Street Banks

Biotech movers: Ionis Drops After GSK Bows Out of Partnership
INVESTING

Ionis Plunges After Roche Ends Phase 3 Huntington’s Drug Trial