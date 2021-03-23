Regeneron Reports Positive Results for Lower-Dose COVID Drug

Regeneron announced positive results for a lower-dose treatment of its REGEN-COV coronavirus antibody drug and said it will apply for emergency authorization use.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after the company announced positive results for its lower-dose coronavirus antibody drug and said it will apply for emergency authorization use.

Its Phase 3 trial for high-risk non-hospitalized “met its primary endpoint, showing the investigational REGEN-COV significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% [1,200 milligram dose] and 71% [2,400 milligram dose] compared to placebo.”

In pre-market trading Tuesday, Regeneron shares were trading at $490, up 1.40%.

"This is a landmark moment in the fight against COVID-19 as this large well-controlled trial provides conclusive results demonstrating that REGEN-COV can dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in the outpatient setting," said Suraj Saggar, trial investigator and Chief of Infectious Disease at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, in a statement.

As for the steps ahead, "we will discuss the new data with regulatory authorities and request that the 1,200 mg dose be rapidly added to the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization,” said George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s chief scientific officer.

Former President Donald Trump received Regeneron’s drug last October, when he suffered from COVID-19.

Last month, the biopharmaceutical giant reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations. A key factor: The Food and Drug Administration’s November approval of emergency use for Regen-COV.

Net income jumped to $1.15 billion, or $10.24 a share, in the quarter from $792 million, or $6.93, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted earnings advanced to $9.53 a share from $7.50 a year ago. That topped the FactSet analyst consensus of $8.38. Revenue soared 30% to $2.42 billion, matching the analyst consensus.