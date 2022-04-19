Walgreens Boosts Philanthropy With First Red Noses in Two Years

Sticking a bright red nose in this matter could be a wonderful thing.

Having a red nose can be a symptom of all kinds of things.

In general, it isn't a great look to have — either you are sick or dealing with allergies, or you've just had a good cry.

Either way, it is going to attract attention and lead people to wondering, "Is that person all right?"

But when it comes to fund raising, having a red nose takes on a more profound meaning, because it is the symbol of a campaign to end child poverty.

The red nose is all about "coming together to make a difference for children in need."

David Buchan/Getty Image for Walgreens

Red Nose Day

If you have recently visited pharmacy chain Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report and spotted executives wearing a fake red nose, please do not be alarmed.

The Deerfield, Ill., company is the exclusive retail partner for Red Nose Day, which is celebrated on May 26.

Other partners include broadcast television and radio network NBC and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation philanthropy.

Walgreens said it will team up with American charity Comic Relief U.S. to help raise money and awareness for disadvantaged American children.

“We’re thrilled to be offering the Red Nose again in store after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Walgreens President for Retail Products and Chief Customer Officer Tracey Brown in a statement.

"The health and wellbeing of the communities we serve nationwide is a priority for us at Walgreens and we are excited to continue supporting children in need as we emerge into our new normal," added Brown.

Close to 30 million children worldwide have been helped by the program, Red Nose said. Walgreens has raised around $140 million for the cause over the years, more than half of the $275 million the nonprofit has raised overall.

At Walgreens stores, customers can lend support by making donations and buying a red nose that costs $1.

Walgreens also has an online campaign to support the cause.

Walgreens, in collaboration with supporting suppliers and customers, raises funds for education, necessary medicine, healthy meals and shelter and more for millions of children in the United States and throughout the world through the sale of Red Nose Day items and monetary donations.

"Children in underserved communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by the ripple effects of the pandemic, making Red Nose Day-funded programs more critical than ever,” said Comic Relief US Chief Executive Alison Moore.

“With Red Noses back in Walgreens for the first time in two years, we’re looking forward to raising more funds to ensure all children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered," Moore added.