Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Recent IPO Flops Can Offer Opportunities

Real Money's Jonathan Heller puts Webber through a grilling.
Author:

Jonathan Heller is always on the lookout for a good bargain, especially at year-end. One place he’s been looking is within the ranks of recent initial public offerings that have stumbled coming out of the gate.

“Typically, IPOs are surrounded by a lot of buzz and excitement, and that is reflected by the market's early reaction, which can push shares higher than they deserve,” Heller wrote recently on Real Money. said. “Sometimes this madness continues until there's a disappointment of some kind; perhaps the growth story was not as solid as investors believed, and investors move on.”

He added that “this year has been a bit different, at least for some of the IPOs that have been interesting to me, I was intrigued to see the debut of grill maker Weber Inc. WEBR in August,” Heller said. “As the owner of the same Weber grill for 20 years or so, I can't be more impressed about the product quality, so the IPO caught my attention.”

However, "It was not a great debut, however. Shares ended up pricing at $14, below the expected $15-$17. While Weber breached $20 intraday by the third day of trading, its shares have been sliding since late October."

TheStreet Recommends

Last week, Heller took full advantage of the drop to the $12 range and initiated a position in WEBR. “Shares currently trade at about 16.5x and 14.5x consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively (September year-end), and those are multiples I can live with,” he wrote.

“That said, I am in no hurry on this one,” Heller noted. “In addition, I am prepared to increase the position should the opportunity present itself.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS
SPX

Stocks Higher in 'Santa Claus Rally' As Omicron Concerns Fade

Amazon Staten Island Union Lead
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Agrees to Let Workers Organize More Easily

bank-of-america (1)
INVESTING
BACUSBPNC

Banking Stocks Prepped for Strong 2022, Analysts Predict

Williams-Sonoma Cooks Up Quant Upgrade and Positive Charts
INVESTING

Williams-Sonoma Fires Scores of Seasonal Remote Workers Days Before Christmas

Investors Make No Mistake -- Larry Ellison Still Runs Oracle
INVESTING
ORCLCERNAMZN

M&A Soars in 2021, with Oracle, Amazon Among Major Buyers

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

SEC Rejects Two Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Citing Security Concerns

3. &quot;South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut&quot;
INVESTING

'South Park' Takes On NFT Jargon

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTSLAGOOGL

Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022