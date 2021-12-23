Recent IPO Flops Can Offer Opportunities

Jonathan Heller is always on the lookout for a good bargain, especially at year-end. One place he’s been looking is within the ranks of recent initial public offerings that have stumbled coming out of the gate.

“Typically, IPOs are surrounded by a lot of buzz and excitement, and that is reflected by the market's early reaction, which can push shares higher than they deserve,” Heller wrote recently on Real Money. said. “Sometimes this madness continues until there's a disappointment of some kind; perhaps the growth story was not as solid as investors believed, and investors move on.”

He added that “this year has been a bit different, at least for some of the IPOs that have been interesting to me, I was intrigued to see the debut of grill maker Weber Inc. WEBR in August,” Heller said. “As the owner of the same Weber grill for 20 years or so, I can't be more impressed about the product quality, so the IPO caught my attention.”

However, "It was not a great debut, however. Shares ended up pricing at $14, below the expected $15-$17. While Weber breached $20 intraday by the third day of trading, its shares have been sliding since late October."

Last week, Heller took full advantage of the drop to the $12 range and initiated a position in WEBR. “Shares currently trade at about 16.5x and 14.5x consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively (September year-end), and those are multiples I can live with,” he wrote.

“That said, I am in no hurry on this one,” Heller noted. “In addition, I am prepared to increase the position should the opportunity present itself.”