Jon and Pete Najarian join forces to discuss and debate their favorite topics, including the hottest stock-specific news and sports!

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Tesla losing a CFO, Apple slipping on rough iPhone numbers, Tyson missing on earnings, and Davita's incredible sprint to the upside. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the splintering of the PAC12, college sports gambling scandals, and Musk VS Zuckerberg. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com