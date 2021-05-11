The RealReal Tumbles Following Quarterly Results

The RealReal beat analysts estimates for the first quarter, and also announced that its CFO will be departing by the end of the year.

Shares of luxury goods online marketplace The RealReal Inc. (REAL) - Get Report fell sharply Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results and announced the departure of its chief financial officer.

The San Francisco company reported a loss of 49 cents per share on revenue that rose 27% year-over-year to $98.8 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 53 cents per share on revenue of $96 million.

"After more than a year of navigating the tough challenges created by COVID, we are incredibly pleased to report our return to growth. As we build on our recent momentum and march toward profitability, we remain focused on driving scale and operating efficiency gains," CEO Julie Wainwright.

Shares of The RealReal were falling 21% to $16.05 per share on Tuesday early afternoon.

The online retail company expects to operate a total of 10 brick-and-mortar stores by the end of the second quarter after opening stores in Brooklyn, Newport Beach and Greenwich, Connecticut in the first quarter.

"While the pandemic limits our visibility, with our return to growth and widespread vaccine distribution, we are optimistic our performance will continue to improve significantly throughout 2021,” Wainwright said.

The RealReal also announced that CFO Matt Gustke has decided to leave the company after working with Wainwright for the past eight years. Gutske will continue on as CFO until his departure, which is anticipated at the end of the year, or until a successor is found.

Analysts at BTIG said that the company's first quarter was solid, but downgraded the stock to neutral from buy on a lack of catalysts lying ahead for the company.