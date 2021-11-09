RealReal Stock Jumps on Rising Sales Ahead of Holiday Season

Shares of RealReal (REAL) - Get RealReal, Inc. Report rose sharply Tuesday after the luxury consignment marketplace reported a better-than-expected increase in sales for the fiscal third quarter, signaling a strong recovery from the pandemic.

"Based on what we know today, we believe the operational and supply impacts to our business from COVID-19 are effectively behind us," said Founder and Chief Executive Julie Wainwright in a statement.

"We are well-positioned for a strong holiday season,” she added.

Shares of the San Francisco company at last check jumped 15% to $15.74.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, RealReal widened its loss to $57.1 million, or 62 cents a share from $43.5 million, or 50 cents a share in the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose 53% to $118.8 million from $77.7 million.

Non-GAAP loss per share widened to 47 cents a share from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter, but exceeded analysts' expectations.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated RealReal would post a loss of 53 cents a share on revenue of $113.4 million.

"Like many retailers, we experienced certain pressures to our operations during the third quarter, namely elevated shipping costs and staffing challenges in our authentication centers," said Wainwright.

RealReal said it worked on shipping diversification and last-mile optimization as well as training and development programs and a continued focus on automation to counter that.

Gross Merchandise Value increased to $368 million, 50% and 46% higher compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively, driven by strong supply growth and buyer engagement, the company said.