The RealReal Inc., (REAL) - Get Report the San Francisco online consignment site for luxury goods, reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on 9.8% lower revenue.

The results came up short of Wall Street analysts' estimates.

The quarter's loss widened to 60 cents a share from 25 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted loss was 49 cents a share. Revenue fell to $84.6 million from $93.7 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 45 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 41 cents, on revenue of $93.3 million.

At last check RealReal shares were trading off 6.5% at $26.99. They closed the regular Tuesday session up 1.4% at $28.61.

In the quarter, compared with a year earlier, items shipped to RealReal's authentication centers rose 13%. Items "[continue] to sell quickly," the company said, with four-day sell-through maintaining pre-pandemic trends.

The number of new buyers rose 21%.

Gross merchandise volume eased 1% to $301.2 million. That's stronger than the $297.4 million analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting.

In line with its strategy, RealReal in Q4 opened a small neighborhood store in Palo Alto, Calif., and followed in the first quarter with store openings in Brooklyn, N.Y., and in Newport Beach, Calif. It'll open a total of 10 in the first half.

For Q1 the company expects gross merchandise volume to range $301 million to $310 million, up 17% to 20% from a year earlier. The Q1 FactSet call: $298.5 million.

Most recently RealReal noted that a majority of its directors are women. It named Neiman Marcus Group Chief Executive Karen Katz and Emma Grede, co-founder and CEO of the size-inclusive fashion brand Good American, to the board.

“Diversity in the boardroom brings a broader cross-section of experiences and perspectives, which is essential for innovation and evolution,” RealReal CEO Julie Wainwright said in a statement.