RealReal Stock Lower After Wider-Than-Expected Loss

Shares of RealReal (REAL) - Get Report were lower after the San Francisco online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for luxury used clothing and accessories reported a wider second-quarter loss on 83% higher revenue.

The figures were weaker than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The loss was 78 cents a share compared with 49 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted loss was 50 cents a share.

Shares outstanding rose 4.6% to 91.1 million.

Revenue reached $104.9 million from $57.3 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP net loss of 53 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 47 cents, on revenue of $108.3 million.

At last check RealReal shares were trading 6.4% lower at $15.20. They closed regular Monday trading down 0.9% at $16.21. The company is trading at about half its 52-week high of $30.22, set in late February.

The latest quarterly loss, $70.7 million, reflected a charge of $11 million recorded as an accrued legal settlement.

Gross merchandise volume jumped 91% from a year earlier to $350 million. That exceeded the FactSet consensus estimate of $347.7 million.

The company has expanded its retail-store presence, with brick-and-mortar stores accounting for about 30% of customers consigning merchandise in the quarter.

"Our retail stores continue to perform very well, particularly in driving new consignor acquisition and supply," Founder and Chief Executive Julie Wainwright said in a statement.

Now, "we plan to pause our retail rollout to optimize performance and gather data to inform our future rollout strategy."

At the end of the quarter RealReal had cash and equivalents of $491.6 million.

In late July, Barron's reported, Bank of America Securities upgraded RealReal to buy from neutral and affirmed its price target at $26.

Analyst Michael McGovern said RealReal was disproportionately hurt by COVID-19 relative to other e-commerce companies since customers were less likely to consign goods during the pandemic.

The analyst also said that as a valuation matter, RealReal stock was trading at two times the Wall Street analyst consensus for 2023 sales while peer e-commerce companies were trading at six times, Barron's reported.

