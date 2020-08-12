5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's Barbell, Gold Miners

Here are five must-reads from Jim Cramer, Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle, Rev Shark, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro!

Jim Cramer: Let the Barbell Do Your Heavy Lifting

Investing isn't brain surgery, explains Jim Cramer. He's talking about an approach to investing where you maintain a portfolio that's diversified, owning high quality companies that may be out of favor now, and you won't have to pay up for stocks on down days. It's an important lesson for those brave souls who still want to learn about stocks.

Guilfoyle: Best in Class Gold Miner - Barrick Gold

I have been quietly accumulating two miners, writes Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, only one with a focus on gold, as a materials based play against a declining U.S. dollar that I started to doubt would actually start rolling.

These would be Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Get Report just in case there's an infrastructure building component built into either a Trumpian or Biden-based future, and Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report , as in my opinion... the best in class gold miner, especially after merging with Randgold, the firm I had previously felt held that title. I don't sell these shares anywhere if the commodity stays hot in dollar terms.

Rev Shark: Simplistic Bearish Arguments Continue to Fail

Two things undermining the arguments of the dogmatic bears are very strong rotational action and the continuation of a high level of speculative interest in secondary stocks, observes James "Rev Shark" DePorre. And that's undermining the simplistic thinking that the market is forming a top.

There may be topping in various elements of the market, but until there is broader selling, less speculative trading and weaker price action, there is no reason to anticipate a collapse of the indexes.

Meisler: How's August Looking on the Market? Hot and Volatile (Chart)

This month seems ripe for volatility as the VIX went to 8 and has a pattern that looks similar to when it was heading into the June high, notes Helene Meisler.

And once again the debate over whether we should own value, otherwise known in her world as the down-and-outers, or growth, otherwise known as the mega-cap tech stocks. Meisler will let others debate if this is a sea change or just another group rotation.

Kamich: Papa John's Shares Could Deliver More Dough Ahead

CEO Rob Lynch recently told Jim Cramer that Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Report is very much a turnaround story and its teams have been hard at work creating new products and new messaging that helped attract more than 2 million new digital customers in the second quarter.

The pizza chain's charts indicate there is still upside potential in its stock, according to TheStreet's chartist Bruce Kamich, who illustrates his point through daily and weekly bar charts, and more.

