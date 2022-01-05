Razer Ghosts Reddit Gamers

A contest held by the video game hardware company Razer Inc. has drawn the ire of Reddit gamers for lack of follow through.

A Reddit post from the Singaporean-American company, which makes charging stands, gamer chairs and mobile controllers amongst other accoutrements, announced that it was giving away accessories to the popular game “Mass Effect,” which is made by Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report and is popular on both XBox (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and PlayStation (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report.

Julia Harris, a 28-year-old accountant based in Montana, won a $100 video game controller after submitting a paragraph about her love for the game, according to Bloomberg.

Then in a real life version of leaving someone’s text on read, Razer never got back to her about her prize. Or anyone else, it seems, as not only did Razer not give her an update, the moderator of the "Mass Effect" Reddit group who had organized the giveaway hadn’t heard back from the company either.

“They were pretty sure they were getting ghosted,” Harris told Bloomberg, which noted that “as of January, the prizes still hadn’t gone out.”

These sort of contests are very common on subculture-driven internet message board, as they’re a way to organically drum up buzz and positive word-of-mouth, if the company delivers on its promises.

Everyone, or at least everyone who pays any sort of attention, knows that the internet is full of scams.

But what is surprising here is that Razer is not some fly-by-night company trading on quick hit schemes. It’s a well-known lifestyle brand that saw nearly a 50% surge in revenue in 2020 to $1.2 billion, as plenty of people had enough time on their hands for some gaming, thus putting the company in the black for the first time since 2014.

Razer holds giveaways and raffles pretty constantly, and plans for this contest began in June, with a representative for a third-party firm reaching out to the "Mass Effect" Reddit group moderators with the contest idea.

A marketing manager coordinated the contest with a moderator who asked to be identified as Rai, who sent over a list of the winners to Razer and waited to hear back once it was done. Rai noted that the lack of communication “hurts our community” and sours them on the brand.

Rai reportedly never received an update. When contacted by Bloomberg, a Razer spokesperson said they were unaware of the situation and would work to get the winners their prizes.