TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Watch for Elon Musk as Lucid Motors Begins Trading
Jim Cramer Says Watch for Elon Musk as Lucid Motors Begins Trading
Publish date:

Raytheon Trades Higher After Profit and Revenue Beats and Raised Guidance

Raytheon raises its full-year earnings and revenue expectations based on its solid second quarter.
Author:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies  (RTX) - Get Report rose in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings and sales that were ahead of analysts' estimates. 

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based defense company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $15.88 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 93 cents on revenue of $15.83 billion. 

"Raytheon Technologies delivered strong second-quarter results driven by the growth in our defense businesses and our ability to capitalize on the commercial aerospace recovery," said Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes. 

The company said the quarter was so strong that it was raising its adjusted per-share earnings and free cash flow outlook as well as the low end of its sales outlook for 2021. 

The company now expects earnings for 2021 between $3.85 and $4 a share, up from between $3.50 and $3.70. Analysts are expecting earnings of $3.82 a share. 

TST Recommends

Revenue is expected to be between $64.4 billion and $65.4 billion, up from the company's previous view of between $63.9 billion and $65.4 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $65.3 billion.

Free cash flow was forecast to range between $4.5 billion and $5 billion, up from $4.5 billion. 

"As a result of our industry-leading franchises and differentiated technologies, we generated significant program wins during the quarter that will drive continued top and bottom-line growth well into the future," Hayes said.

Raytheon reported a backlog of $151.8 billion at the end of the quarter, of which $85.7 billion came from commercial aerospace and $66.1 billion was from defense. 

Raytheon shares were rising 1.64% to $87.36 early Tuesday.

Elon Musk and Tesla
INVESTING

Musk Ditches Earnings Calls, Cautions on Chip Shortage After Record Tesla Profits

Alibaba Launches Hong Kong IPO, Aims to Raise $13 Billion in Secondary Listing
INVESTING

Alibaba, Tencent Music and Didi Extend Losses Amid Chinese Stock Market Rout

United Parcel Service Beats Street, Delivers Upbeat Outlook
INVESTING

UPS Shares Fall Amid Muted Full-Year Package Delivery Outlook

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip From Record Highs Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

Watch Jim Cramer, Tesla Daily Live
JIM CRAMER

Tesla Earnings and Beyond - Watch Jim Cramer, Tesla Daily's Rob Maurer Live

Valeant Acquires Eyegate Licensing Rights
INVESTING

EyeGate Skyrockets After It Names a New CEO and Plans for an Acquisition

F5 Needs to Show More Consistency
INVESTING

F5 Networks Rises as Analysts Praise Quarterly Beat

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Hovers Near Record High Ahead of Earnings; iPhone Sales in Focus