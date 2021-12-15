Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Elon Musk and Dogecoin, Nike Buys RFTKT, $300K Typo: What You Missed in Crypto Today
Elon Musk and Dogecoin, Nike Buys RFTKT, $300K Typo: What You Missed in Crypto Today
Ray Dalio's Recipe for a Successful America

Ray Dalio sees three major issues America must overcome for a successful future.
Bridgewater Capital founder Ray Dalio has a new book out that takes a look at economic history and what it can tech investors. 

Dalio sat down with MarketWatch to promote , "Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail" and identified three areas that currently are driving the economic environment.

- Zero percent interest rates

- Divisions in American political life

- The rise of China

"These things are big. Almost every day we’re going to be talking about these three things and what’s happening with them," Dalio told MW. "The last time that happened was in the 1930-1945 period. They happened many times in history basically for the same reasons in the same way."

The fundamental solutions are clear, according to Dalio. America must get its finances in order by being more productive and earning more than we spend. The country must work well together both economically and politically. Finally, America must avoid all out war with China. 

Despite his roadmap for success, Dalio is pessimistic about the U.S. economic picture in the near term. 

"I see a worsening of the situation. Because of all the money that has been pumped out we’re now on a sugar high, but we are beginning to see that inflation will pick up, and the stimulus checks that came in won’t come in at the same rate, causing conditions to worsen," Dalio said. 

