Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know So Far
Top 5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Raven, MediciNova, Lydall

Raven Industries, MediciNova, Lydall, Torchlight Energy and Kohl's are five top stock gainers for Monday
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks climbed Monday as Wall Street processed indications from the Federal Reserve that it could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Raven Industries | Percentage Increase 49.6%

Raven Industries  (RAVN) - Get Report shares soared after CNH Industrial  (CNHI) - Get Report said it struck a deal to buy the agricultural equipment maker in a tie-up valued at $2.1 billion. 

CNH will pay $58 a share for Raven, a 33.6% premium to Raven’s four-week volume-weighted average stock price.

2. MediciNova | Percentage Increase 15.4%

MediciNova  (MNOV) - Get Report shares leaped after the biotech reported progress in its Phase 2 trial of ibudilast, which treats alcohol use disorder. 

The testing found that ibudilast reduced the odds of heavy drinking over time by 45% relative to placebo.

3. Lydall | Percentage Increase 82.2%

Lydall  (LDL) - Get Report blasted higher after the filtration materials maker said it agreed to a $62.10-a-share cash bid from Unifrax, a specialty-materials company backed by the private-equity firm Clearlake Capital. 

Lydall, which is based in Manchester, Conn., has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion. The companies put the enterprise value of the deal at $1.3 billion.

4. Torchlight Energy | Percentage Increase 35.2%

Oil and natural gas developer Torchlight Energy Resources  (TRCH) - Get Report  continued its run, fueled by interest from the meme-stock-investing crowd. 

The Plano, Texas, company on Monday said it agreed to extend the date by which the company must close its merger with Canada's Metamaterial to June 30.

5. Kohl's | Percentage Increase 4.7%

Shares of Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Report climbed after the retailer announced a sale to compete with Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Day sale. 

The company said it will have a WOW Deals shopping event during the same two-day period as Prime Day that will feature sales across its home, apparel, beauty, and toys categories.

