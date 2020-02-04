Ralph Lauren Dressed Up After Third-Quarter Profit Triples, Beats Estimates

Ralph Lauren shares advanced after the New York apparel icon beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations.

Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report shares advanced after the New York apparel icon reported fiscal-third-quarter earnings per share tripled, exceeding Wall Street's expectations.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 28 was $334 million, or $4.41 a share, compared with $120 million, or $1.48, in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding fell 6.7% to 75.8 million.

The latest adjusted earnings were $2.86 a share, beating the $2.45 consensus forecast in a FactSet survey.

Revenue increased 1.4% to $1.75 billion, ahead of Wall Street's call for $1.72 billion. Growth across all regions was led by Europe and Asia.

The company saw continued momentum in both core and underdeveloped categories, led by performance in the fleece and outerwear programs during the holidays.

North America revenue increased slightly to $911 million. In retail, comparable-store sales in North America were up 4%, driven by rises of 4% at brick-and-mortar stores and 6% at ralphlauren.com.

Europe revenue increased 3% to $438 million, while Asia revenue in the third quarter increased 5% to $290 million.

For fiscal 2020, Ralph Lauren expects net revenue to grow 2% to 3%.

The outlook continues to include the impact of tariffs and business disruptions in Hong Kong but does not include potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, the company said, "given the dynamic situation that we are monitoring closely with regards to our employees, consumers, and supply chain."

Ralph Lauren said it expected its operating-profit margin for fiscal 2020 to expand at the high end of its previous guidance of 0.4 to 0.6 percentage point in constant currency. The company expects fiscal-fourth-quarter revenue to increase slightly.

At last check Ralph Lauren shares were 6.4% higher. They closed the regular session Monday at $113.26, down 0.2%.