Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
How Retailers Are Stocking Up for a Bigger Holiday Season
How Retailers Are Stocking Up for a Bigger Holiday Season
Publish date:

Ralph Lauren Shares Drop; Forex Is Seen Hurting Revenue

Foreign currency is expected to hurt revenue growth by some 0.2 percentage point for fiscal 2022, Ralph Lauren says.
Author:

Ralph Lauren  (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report shares dropped on Tuesday after the fashion house forecast that currency movements will hurt revenue.

“For fiscal 2022 [ending around March 25, 2022], the company now expects constant currency revenues to increase approximately 34% to 36% [over] last year,” Lauren said.

“Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by" about 0.2 percentage point.

The New York company's stock recently traded at $121,75, down 6.2%. It’s still up 3.7% over the past month amid strong consumer demand as the pandemic eases.

The company reported revenue of $1.5 billion for the second quarter ended Sept. 25, up 26% from $1.19 billion in the year-earlier quarter and above the FactSet analyst consensus of $1.47 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

Net income registered $193.3 million, or $2.57 a share, swinging from a pandemic-induced loss of $39.1 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings hit $2.62 a share, topping analysts’ forecast of $2.

The company expects to resume stock buybacks in the second half of fiscal 2022. It has $580 million left in its buyback authorization.

Morningstar analyst David Swartz likes the stock, assigning it a narrow moat but putting fair value at $108 prior to the earnings report.

“Lauren's restructuring over the past few years puts it on solid footing as it navigates the extraordinary challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote in an August commentary.

“In response to poor inventory control and heavy discounting in years past, Ralph Lauren has closed more than 75 stores, reduced exposure to U.S. department store and off-price channels, and cut product lead times.”

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Stock Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan After Earnings Beat

The text reads "What Is Triple Witching? Explanation, Dates & Examples." The background image depicts a moody evening in a clearing in the woods, a shadowy figure stands wearing a pointy hat and carrying a broomstick
T

What Is Triple Witching? Explanation, Dates, Examples & Trends

What Are Blue Chip Stocks and Why Should You Invest in Them?
INVESTING

Bad News From Dividend-Paying Blue-Chip Stocks

Chegg Is Another 2014 Sleeper to Watch
INVESTING

Chegg Shares Slump After Revenue Results and Guidance

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat; Sees $36 Billion In COVID Vaccine Sales

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

S&P 500 Hits Record High; Pfizer Gains On Vaccine Sales Beat, Tesla Slips As Musk Casts Doubt on Hertz Deal

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay "What Are Bonds and How Do They Work?"
B

What Are Bonds and How Do They Work? Examples and FAQ

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay asking the question "What Is Bond Duration?"
D

What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula, and Examples