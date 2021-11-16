Rackspace Technology (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report skyrocketed Tuesday after the cloud-services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the San Antonio, Texas company was surging 13% to $16.89 at last check.

Rackspace reported a net loss of $35 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $101 million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to 25 cents a share, beating the FactSet consensus of 24 cents.

Revenue totaled $763 million, up 12% from a year ago, while core revenue grew 15% to $718 million. The FactSet consensus called for revenue of $756 million.

Revenue received a boost from acquiring new customers and increased customer spending on the company's multicloud services and apps and cross platform segments, the company said.

Bookings were down 36% from a year ago to $200 million. Rackspace said it expects to reach its $1 billion bookings target for fiscal 2021, as a large, competitive deal was awarded to the company early in the fourth quarter and is expected to be signed before year end.

“The Cloud market continues to grow and momentum continues to accelerate," CEO Kevin Jones said in a statement. "Companies of all sizes need help with their move to the cloud. And as a leading pure-play cloud services company, Rackspace Technology is poised to be their partner of choice for all things cloud – wherever they are in their journey.”

As of Sept. 30, Rackspace Technology had cash and cash equivalents of $260 million with no balance outstanding on its revolving credit facility.