Rackspace Stock Up Pre-Earnings - What Wall Street Is Saying

Rackspace (RXT) - Get Report shares on Monday shot up as the cloud-management-service provider's post-IPO quiet period ended with the analyst community mostly bullish on the stock.

The San Antonio company is trading just below $21 a share, the price at which the stock debuted on Aug. 5. The stock dropped 22% in its first day of trading

Volume on Monday is heavy ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, due after the closing bell Monday.

Credit Suisse (Outperform, $27 PT)

"Cloud adoption has meaningfully accelerated during the pandemic, and we think that trend is here to stay as public cloud wallet share is poised to double within three years. Against that backdrop, Rackspace is well positioned to capitalize as a managed services provider that serves as a critical partner on the journey to cloud, spanning both the upfront integration as well as the ongoing “run” of apps once there."

- Matthew Cabral

BMO Capital (Outperform, $23 PT)

"We believe that Rackspace is well positioned from a competitive standpoint to take advantage of the ongoing shift to multicloud. Even though there are only four quarters of results to show for the new management team, we believe that improved growth metrics for both revenues and signings support core growth of ~10% over the next two years. With approximately 10% revenue growth potential, we believe that the shares are undervalued."

- Keith Bachman

In addition, RBC initiated coverage with an outperform rating and $29 price target, saying that the trends are pointing away from self-managed IT solutions with workloads being uploaded to the cloud.

Deutsche Bank has a buy rating and $26 price target. The investment firm lauded the company's "new highly engaged" management team and bookings growth.