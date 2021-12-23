Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Biggest Pharmaceuticals Mergers and Acquisitions in History
Biggest Pharmaceuticals Mergers and Acquisitions in History
Publish date:

Quidel Agrees to Buy Ortho Clinical for $6 Billion

The deal is for stock and cash, with the cash totaling $1.75 billion. Quidel will assume Ortho’s existing net debt of $2.0 billion.
Author:

Medical testing company Quidel QDEL has agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics OCDX for stock and cash totaling $6 billion.

The cash portion will be $1.75 billion and come from Quidel’s balance sheet and borrowings. The deal also includes Ortho’s existing net debt of $2.0 billion.

The purchase price is $24.68 per share of Ortho, one of the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics companies. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of fiscal year 2022.

“The combination with Ortho will help solidify Quidel as a leader in the diagnostics industry, said Douglas Bryant, CEO of Quidel.

As for Ortho’s take, “Bringing together Quidel’s point-of-care diagnostics with Ortho’s vast global reach, there is a substantial opportunity to capitalize on the cross-selling opportunities” and to broaden its reach, said CEO Chris Smith.

TheStreet Recommends

The merger will bring “expanded access to clinical chemistry, immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, immunohematology, donor screening, and point-of-care diagnostics offerings,” the companies said.

Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 share of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company.

This represents an implied premium of 25% when compared to Ortho’s unaffected closing stock price on Wednesday.

Quidel recently traded at $140.37, down 16%, and Ortho at $21.25, up 7%.

In other recent merger news, Oracle ORCL said Monday it will pay $28.3 billion for electronic medical records company Cerner CERN, likely capping the best year for global merger deals in market history.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk Keeps Dumping Tesla Shares, to the Tune of $929 Million

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant will soon be showing up in more places than just your smart speaker.
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Reportedly Contends With Fading Interest in Alexa Smart Speaker

Novavax Lead
INVESTING
NVAXJDTCHEY

Premarket Movers Thursday - Novavax, Tesla, JD.com

NYSE Stock Market Trader
MARKETS
NVAXPFEJD

U.S. Stocks Move Into 'Santa Claus Rally' As Omicron Concerns Fade; Inflation Data In Focus

Hurry Up! Year-End Tax Tips to Save You Money
Sponsored Story

Top 8 Tax Tips for the End of the Year

01-08-20_Wochit_Retailers Closing Stores
INVESTING
CPRICOTYGPS

Which Retail Companies Might File Bankruptcy in 2022?

This Is How Much Money Each Actor That Has Played Spider-Man Has Raked In
INVESTING
AMCCNKSNE

Cinemark and AMC Stock: 'Matrix,' 'Sing 2,' and 'Spider-Man' Mean a Merry Christmas

florida traffic coral springs sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

In These Cities, Traffic Got Worse Since the Pandemic