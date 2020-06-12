Quicken Readies Multibillion-Dollar IPO as Housing Brightens

Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the U.S., is quietly moving ahead with plans for an IPO as the housing market emerges as a relative bright spot in a tough economy, a media report says.

CNBC reports that Quicken, founded by the Detroit investor Dan Gilbert, has privately filed an IPO prospectus to start tapping investor interest and may go public with it next month.

In an emailed statement a spokesperson for Quicken and Rocket Mortgage said the company "is continuously looking for new ways to invest in and grow our business, while also contributing in significant ways to our home communities. ... [We] are frequent targets of rumor and speculation. If, and when, there is news to report, it will come directly from us."

The valuation is still up in the air but is likely to be in the tens of billions and could even be the largest IPO so far this year, people familiar with the discussions told CNBC.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are managing the deal, according to the cable business news network.

Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, founded the predecessor company to Quicken 35 years ago. He also owns Jack Entertainment, a regional casino company that operates a downtown Cleveland casino and the Thistledown racino in the city's suburbs.

Quicken's potential IPO comes as the housing market shows signs of an early rebound amid the coronavirus-triggered economic downturn.

Interest rates have declined to rock-bottom levels as the Federal Reserve has slashed rates to buoy the slumping economy, prompting homeowners to rush to refinance.

To keep up with a surge in mortgage applications, Quicken last month said it planned to hire 1,500 people over the next three months - on top of the 1,500 it had hired since mid-March.

Meanwhile, new-home sales have rebounded, with signs across the country that sales may be stabilizing as the initial shock of the covid-19 pandemic passes.