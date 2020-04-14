Quest Diagnostics Furloughs Staff and Makes Other Cost Cuts

Quest Diagnostics, a maker of coronavirus-testing kits, is making a series of cost cuts, including staff furloughs and executive-pay cuts.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - Get Report, one of the providers of coronavirus-testing kits, said Tuesday that it was taking cost-cutting measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Steve Rusckowski's pay will be reduced by 25% for the next 12 weeks. And the board of the Secaucus, N.J., diagnostic-testing provider will take the same cut over the same period.

Quest exempt employees will also take a pay cut for 12 weeks, ranging from 20% for the most senior executives down to 5%, depending on level.

Quest will furlough employees with diminished work who have "indicated interest to be at home."

About 4,000 workers, or 9% of its employee base, have been furloughed.

Quest will also suspend the its 401(k) match and other worker-compensation initiatives.

It's one of the companies that makes the coronavirus-testing kits that are essential to fighting the pandemic,

But the company said that the increase in its covid-19 testing has "not been nearly enough to offset the significant reductions we have seen to Quest's overall testing volumes." They'd declined more than 40% in the last two weeks of March.

Quest has done 800,000 coronavirus tests, or 40% of the country's coronavirus testing.

On Monday, Quest said that it had the capacity to perform about 45,000 coronavirus tests a day. The expanded capacity due is in part to the addition of a molecular test from collaborator Hologic, (HOLX) - Get Report the Marlborough, Mass, provider of diagnostic and medical equipment.

Quest Diagnostics shares at last check were little changed at $86.57. From March 4 through Monday, the stock is down some 25%.