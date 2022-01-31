Quest Diagnostics And Walmart Team Up To See Home Tests

Customers can order tests for COVID-19, heart health and many other issues, and get their results online.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - Get Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Report will sell 50 home laboratory tests through Walmart’s (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report website and also through a joint website, building on a long history between the two companies.

The home-collection kits will be available 24/7 and come with detailed instructions for collecting biological samples. Some tests will require a prescription, and each request for a test will be reviewed and, if approved, ordered by a licensed physician.

In some cases, patients will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest's 2,220 Patient Service Centers, some of which are located at Walmart stores, with appointments sometimes being available that day.

The test results are usually available within days and can be accessed through MyQuest, a secure patient portal. As part of the service, customers can talk to a healthcare professional for an explanation of test results and prescription treatments.

What Tests Will Be Available?

Among the options available for purchase will be tests that check or screen for:

COVID-19 status.

Iron levels.

Drug use.

Digestive health.

Allergies, including to certain foods.

Diabetes Risk Test.

Flu.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Blood type.

Cholesterol levels.

Gluten sensitivity.

FIT Colorectal Cancer Screening Test.

Home Testing Is On The Rise

According to a recent Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ report, 60% of U.S. adults admitted to delaying some in-person medical treatments or appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this initiative is seen as a way to make it easier for people to keep tabs on their health.

The tests are usually considered eligible expenses for flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA), though they are not available in Alaska, Hawaii or Arizona.