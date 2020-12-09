TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

QuantumScape Surges Again Amid 'Home-Run' Battery Technology

QuantumScape surges for a second day after the startup says its electric car batteries can be charged to as much as 80% in 15 minutes, much faster than Tesla.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of battery technology company QuantumScape  (QS) - Get Report surged for a second day on Wednesday after the startup released data that revealed its electric car batteries can be charged to as much as 80% of full power in 15 minutes, faster than Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report.

QuantumScape stock was up another 34% in premarket trading on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday’s 31% surge, after the San Jose-based company revealed results from its own virtual testing that suggested the performance of its batteries could top Tesla's batteries.

Following a virtual showcase of its prototype battery, QuantumScape said on Tuesday that its battery prototype can charge to 80% capacity in 15 minutes, “faster than either conventional battery or alternative solid-state approaches are capable of delivering.”

Without naming other electric car and battery makers by name, QuantumScape said other attempts involving different types of cell separators, including polymers and sulfides, haven't generated the same results as its batteries.

QuantumScape uses a flexible ceramic separator that it says allows its batteries to withstand electric-current loads and conditions in ways that make them last longer and recharge faster - a technology that if proven could be a "home run" in terms of upending the electric vehicle market, according to investors.

QuantumScape also said its technology allows its battery to run 800 charge cycles - the rough equivalent of 240,000 miles of driving - without degradation. Volkswagen  is assisting QuantumScape with manufacturing as well as testing its single-layer pouch cells that look like a stack of playing cards in its vehicles. 

QuantumScape stock was up 33.85% at $77.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock ended the trading day Tuesday up 31.08% to $57.90. 

Backed by Bill Gates and Volkswagen, the company in September raised $700 million via a special purpose acquisition company merger. The stock is up almost 185% over the past three months.

Tesla Daily: QuantumScape's Solid-State Battery Compared to Tesla's Battery Day

 

Buying Nike Stock at Key Support Could Be a Slam Dunk
INVESTING

Best Stocks of the Year: Nike, Roku, Spotify, Chewy

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

DoorDash, FireEye, GameStop, Stimulus Plan - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple Bull Case Now $200, Says Wedbush, Amid 'Clear Uptick' in iPhone 12 Demand

Eli LIlly Beats, Sears Cuts Whirlpool: Tuesday's Top Stories
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Sees Positive Data From Late-Stage Trial of Diabetes Treatment Tirzepatide

RV camping travel sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Got an RV? You Can Turn It Into a Profitable Side Hustle

U.S. Markets Open Higher; Mannkind, PPG Industries In Focus
INVESTING

Best-Performing Newsletter of 2020

Salvation Army Charity Donation Lead
Sponsored Story

Great Ways to Get Charitable Tax Deductions

Jim Cramer: How Robinhood Turned E*Trade Into a Dinosaur
INVESTING

Robinhood Picks Goldman to Lead 2021 Initial Public Offering