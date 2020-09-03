EV Battery Supplier QuantumScape, Backed by Bill Gates, to Go Public in SPAC Deal

QuantumScape, an electric vehicle battery supplier backed by Bill Gates and Volkswagen, announced Thursday that it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Kensington Capital Acquisition.

The deal values the combined company at a lofty $3.3 billion. It will trade on the New York Stock Exchange with a ticker of "QS." San Jose-based QuantumScape will receive about $700 million from the IPO. QuantumScape is expected to start trading on the NYSE in the fourth quarter.

The EV industry has been full of SPAC-oriented IPOs in recent months, including that of electric vehicle maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report in June. Hyliion SHLL, Fisker SPAQ, Canoo HCAC and Lordstown Motor DPHC are other examples.

As part of the deal, QuantumScape is expected to garner more than $1 billion in cash and funding commitments, led by Volkswagen and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, CNBC reported.

No current shareholders are taking profits on their shares.

The “SPAC deal represented was a much faster and more streamlined way to become public compared with the traditional IPO process,” said QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh, according to Barron’s.

“Combined with the value that partnering with Kensington in particular brings - they’re a bunch of auto guys - it just made the most sense to take this route.”

Many auto industry pros are excited about solid state batteries, despite their great expense. That’s because they charge quicker and have a greater energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which have been the industry standard. So cars can travel longer distances with the same size battery using solid state.