Qualcomm Stock Soars, as Goldman Upgrades it to Buy

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get QUALCOMM Incorporated Report shares soared Thursday, as Goldman Sachs upgraded the semiconductor titan to buy from neutral after a strong earnings report.

Goldman also lifted its price target for the stock to $194 from $162.

“We are upgrading Qualcomm, after it reported a strong beat-and-raise quarter and proceeded to indicate more than 20% earnings-per-share (EPS) growth in fiscal year 2022,” Goldman analyst Rod Hall wrote in a commentary.

“The EPS growth indication is double our [previous] 10% forecast, as Qualcomm called out expected better high-end Android momentum as well as broader-based positive expectations in other business lines.”

Qualcomm shares closed Thursday at $156.11, up 13%. That leaves the stock up 21% for the last month.

“We believe that a higher end Android phone based on Snapdragon represents about $60 of content plus royalties for Qualcomm versus just $30 for an iPhone,” Hall said.

“This $30 difference doesn’t include RFFE [Qualcomm’s RF Front End], which could also represent some increase in content for non-mmWave [millimeter Wave] devices.

“We believe that higher-end Android OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] are positioned to improve high-end offerings around the Lunar New Year and that this could combine with increased Qualcomm supply capability to drive upside to our model.”

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri puts fair value at $144 for Qualcomm and assigns it a narrow moat.

“Qualcomm reported fiscal fourth-quarter results above the high end of management’s guidance, with the firm benefitting from the ongoing ramp of 5G smartphones and broad-based chip demand,” he wrote in a commentary Wednesday.