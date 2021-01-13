TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Qualcomm to Acquire Chip Startup Nuvia for $1.4 Billion

Qualcomm says it plans to integrate Nuvia's processors across a broad portfolio of products.
Author:
Publish date:

Smartphone chipmaker and wireless telecom equipment maker Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report said Wednesday that it would acquire the chip start-up Nuvia for about $1.4 billion.

Shares of the San Diego-based company were up 0.51% to $155.23 on Wednesday morning.

The company said the acquisition "will further extend the leadership of Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms, and positions Snapdragon as the preferred platform for the future of connected computing."

Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm president and CEO-Elect, said in a statement that "5G, the convergence of computing and mobile architectures, and the expansion of mobile technologies into other industries are significant opportunities for Qualcomm." 

Qualcomm said it plans to integrate Nuvia's processors across a broad portfolio of products, including powering flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, infotainment systems and driver-assistance systems, among other applications.

Qualcomm cited support for the acquisition from several companies, including Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report chief product officer Panos Panay, who said "moving forward, we have an incredible opportunity to empower our customers across the Windows ecosystem."

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Nuvia was founded in 2019 and has about 100 employees, according to Reuters, and the company has been working on a custom CPU core design that it had said would be used in server chips.

Nuvia founders Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno, and their employees will be joining Qualcomm. The three men are are former Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report top semiconductor executives in charge of iPhone chips.

Apple filed a lawsuit in Santa Clara County Superior Court against Williams, who left the company last year after more than nine years as chief architect for the custom processors that power iPhones and iPads to start Nuvia, Reuters said. 

Judge Mark H. Pierce last week issued a tentative ruling allowing the case to proceed but barring Apple from seeking punitive damages.

Microsoft and Apple are holdings in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Mulesoft Sets Price of $17 for Friday IPO
INVESTING

Affirm Blasts Higher in First Day of Trading

cramer-today-th-0113
VIDEO

What GameStop Tells Jim Cramer About Stock Market Wednesday

Blockchain Could Still Boom Even as Crypto Crashes
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Conversation: Is There AMPL Opportunity for Quick Traders?

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Climbs as Bank of America Raises Price Target

Washington Protests Lead
INVESTING

Airbnb Will Cancel All Reservations in D.C. for Inauguration Week

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Slips, S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Trump Impeachment Vote

Canoo Lead
INVESTING

Canoo Shares Jump After Report of Talks With Apple

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Soars on New Board Members, Holiday Sales