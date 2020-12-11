TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Qualcomm Slips on Apple's Plans to Make Its Own Modems

Qualcomm shares fall after tech giant Apple says it has started the transition to building its first cellular modem to be used in future devices.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report slipped premarket Friday after tech giant Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report announced it had started the transition to building its first cellular modem to be used in future devices.

The stock of the San Diego company at last check traded at $148.71, down 4.5%. Shares of Apple, Cupertino, Calif., were down 1.5% to $121.45.

Modems enable internet connectivity in cellphones and laptops.

Apple's latest iPhones with 5G use parts from Qualcomm, which is better known for its smartphone processors and modems.

On Thursday, Apple said its $1 billion acquisition of Intel's  (INTC) - Get Report modem business in 2019 helped the iPhone maker build a team of hardware and software engineers to develop its own cellular modems.

"This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, said. 

“Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of innovative technologies for our future.”

Apple did not specify when the cellular modem would be ready to ship in products, but a 2019 patent agreement between Apple and Qualcomm includes a six-year licensing pact, Bloomberg reported.

Apple also plans to introduce its latest series of microchips, which it designed in-house, as early as spring 2021, media reports suggested earlier this week.

The chips will outpace the performance of the latest machines running on Intel's hardware, Bloomberg reported.

This new chip would succeed the M1. Apple's M1 chip for its Mac lineup was unveiled in November with promises of improved power and improvements to its next generation MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro products.

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Climbs on Goldman Buy Initiation

Mylan Lead
INVESTING

Viatris Announces Plan to Close Factories, Cut Workers

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
STOCKS

Best Stocks of the Year That Missed the Cut: Pfizer and Nio

Broadcom CEO Talks 4K TV, 5G Wi-Fi
INVESTING

Broadcom Quarterly Earnings Beat Spurs Raft of Analyst Upgrades

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Tesla Falls on Jefferies Downgrade Questioning EV Dominance

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Stimulus Talks Remain at a Stalemate

Ben & Jerry's Change the Whirled Lead
FOOD AND DRINK

Ben & Jerry’s Reveal New Ice Cream Honoring Colin Kaepernick

AMC Entertainment Looks to Reassure Investors It Does Not Rely on Wanda
INVESTING

AMC Warns on Liquidity As Pandemic Limits Movie Seats, Disney and Warner Brothers Focus on Online Releases