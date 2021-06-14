Qualcomm Reportedly Set to Invest in Arm if Nvidia Deal Is Blocked

Qualcomm reportedly expressed interest in British microchip company Arm if its $40 billion sale to Nvidia is blocked.

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report has reportedly expressed an interest in British microchip company Arm if its $40 billion sale to Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report is blocked.

At last check shares of the San Diego company were up 0.8% at $135.63, while Nvidia was little changed at $713.50.

Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s incoming chief executive, told the Telegraph it would be prepared to buy a stake in Arm alongside a consortium of industry players if owner SoftBank SFTBY were to float the company instead of selling it to Nvidia.

"If Arm has an independent future, I think you will find there is a lot of interest from a lot of the companies within the ecosystem, including Qualcomm, to invest in Arm,” Amon said, according to the Telegraph.

If Arm moves out of SoftBank "and it goes into a process of becoming a publicly traded company, [with] a consortium of companies that invest, including many of its customers, I think those are great possibilities," Amon said.

Neither Qualcomm nor Nvidia, Santa Clara, Calif., immediately responded to a request for comment. The Telegraph quoted Nvidia as saying that an IPO would hold back Arm's development.

Oliver Dowden, the U.K.'s secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said in April that regulators were intervening in the semiconductor company's proposed billion acquisition of Arm Ltd.

A consortium made up of Qualcomm, Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report among others, asked antitrust officials to intervene in the sale.

The group argued the deal would grant Nvidia control over a critical supplier that licenses essential chip technology to companies such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Samsung SSNLF and Huawei.

Nvidia said last year that it had reached an agreement to acquire Arm from SoftBank. Last month, the company reported fiscal-first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations.

In January, the chipmaker unveiled more than 70 new laptops that will feature its latest hardware, as well as the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for desktops.

Qualcomm in April reported fiscal-second-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

Arm's technology goes into chips powering billions of devices shipping each year - everything from smartphones to video cameras to hard drives to washing machines.

