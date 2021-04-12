TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Qualcomm Downgraded by Evercore After Stock's Strong Run

'While Qualcomm has had a good run, we now believe the lion’s share of the 5G smartphone upcycle is priced in,' say analysts at Evercore.
Author:
Publish date:

Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report shares fell Monday after Evercore ISI downgraded the semiconductor giant to in-line from outperform, cutting its share-price target to $150 from $195.

“While Qualcomm has had a good run, up 146% since before the Apple settlement and 59% since our addition to Top Picks in June 2020, we now believe the lion’s share of the 5G smartphone upcycle is priced into shares,” Evercore analyst C.J. Muse wrote in a commentary.

“Looking ahead, we point to a likely worsening competitive environment (MTEK primarily, but also Exynos and internal), AAPL sentiment turning from 5G design win to potential insourcing, slowing mmWave penetration, and likely rising foundry pricing that suggests risk/reward today is much more balanced.”

Semiconductors Watchlist: Cramer Likes Qualcomm, Marvell

Qualcomm recently traded at $138.95, down 1.15%. It’s still up 11% for the last six months.

“We recognize that while consensus estimates for the June quarter are too high, management will likely guide better than consensus for the September quarter this earnings season, which could prove to be a near-term positive,” Muse wrote.

“But when we add up all the pluses and minuses, we now think risk/reward is balanced and do not expect QCOM to outperform our coverage universe from here.”

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer explained why he likes Qualcomm stock.

In February, Citi analyst Christopher Danely downgraded the San Diego company to neutral from buy while lowering his price target to $165 a share from $194.

"We upgraded QCOM last year based on upside driven by share gains and the 5G upgrade cycle. We believe the upside is over and expect more instances of downside such as the lower margins," he said.

Dow Closes Lower as Wall Street Confronts Boeing Woes
MARKETS

Stocks Retreat From Record Levels, Yields Creep Higher

S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices To Remove 21 Chinese Companies From Its Global Equity, Bond Benchmarks After US Blacklisting
INVESTING

US 10-Year Bond Auction Attracts Yield of 1.68%; Overall Demand Slips

how-will-plug-power-plug-stock-react-to-q4-earnings
INVESTING

Plug Power Drops as Morgan Stanley Sees Valuation Nearly Full

Chipotle Cuts Fourth-Quarter Earnings, Sales Guidance
INVESTING

Raymond James Likes Chipotle, Calls It a 'High-Quality Growth Story'

Alkami Technology Lead
INVESTING

Bank Software Firm Alkami Lifts Its IPO Price Range

UiPath Lead
INVESTING

UiPath IPO Estimated $43-$50 a Share, Could Raise $1.06 Billion

Alibaba Cloud Launches Its First Personal Cloud Product, Challenging Baidu And Tencent
INVESTING

Buy, Sell or Avoid Alibaba After Its Record $2.8 Billion Fine?

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Expands Distribution in Europe, Adds 4,000 Stores