Qualcomm, Expedia, Activision: Midday Tech Stock Movers

Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors embraced news of a possible COVID-19 vaccine and declining hospitalization rates in U.S. states. Here are some of the top tech movers on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Qualcomm

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report surged 4.2% to $110.86 on Tuesday after it received a favorable ruling in a long-running battle with the FTC. The FTC had accused Qualcomm of abusing its dominant position by overcharging smartphone makers for access to patented technology. A lower court judge ruled in the FTC's favor last year, but on Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision.

TripAdvisor

Travel-related tech stocks surged on Tuesday following reports of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in the most populous U.S. states, as well as news that a vaccine had gained regulatory approval in Russia. TripAdvisor (TRIP) - Get Report shares surged 7% to $22.64 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor's June quarter revenue fell 80% amid a steep plunge in travel.

Expedia

Likewise, travel and fare aggregator Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report rose 6.2% to $90.28 on Tuesday. In its most recent earnings report, Expedia CEO Peter Kern called the second quarter the "worst quarter the travel industry has seen in modern history," reporting an 82% drop in revenue for the period.

Take-Two Interactive

Gaming stocks took a hit following the encouraging reports on COVID-19 hospitalization rates and the potential vaccine. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report shares fell 3.8% to $168.06 on Tuesday. The company reported a blowout second quarter last week, with net bookings up 136% year-over-year and net income up 91% amid a surge in gaming hours. Its shares are up 38% year to date.

Activision-Blizzard

Shares of Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, maker of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, fell 2.7% to $80.07 on Tuesday. The company reported a record June quarter, with earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion, amid an increase in in-game purchases as consumers sheltered at home.

