TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Qiagen Shares Rise on Plan to Launch Covid Antibody Test

Qiagen shares were higher after the company said that in the fourth quarter it would launch a test to detect antibodies against Covid-19.
Author:
Publish date:

Qiagen  (QGEN) - Get Report shares rose on Wednesday after the medical-diagnostics company said that in the fourth quarter it would launch a test to detect antibodies against covid-19.

The Hilden, Germany, company on Tuesday said its rapid portable test could detect SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes covid-19 - "antigens in people with active infections in less than 15 minutes and process on average around 30 swab samples per hour."

An antigen is a substance that causes the immune system to produce antibodies against it.

The Access Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test will be launched in partnership with Australian digital diagnostics firm Ellume. In August, Qiagen first launched a similar test for coronavirus with Ellume.

Qiagen will apply for U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency-use authorization and seek CE-IVD registration in Europe to launch two versions of the test - one for labs and one for point-of-care. 

“The Access Antigen Test is fast, easy to use and cost-effective and will be a valuable tool to address the so far unmet high-volume testing needs for SARS-CoV-2 antigens in situations where time is of the essence,” said Thierry Bernard, chief executive of Qiagen.

At last check Qiagen shares were 2.4% higher at $49.41.

On Tuesday shares of AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report fell in after-hours trading following a report that a Phase III trial of its potential vaccine against covid-19 had been halted.

The trial was halted after “a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant" in the U.K., Stat reported. AstraZeneca is developing the vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford.

At last check AstraZeneca American depositary receipts were trading down 1.5% at $53.90.

Tags
terms:
Drug Approvals