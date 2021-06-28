TheStreet home
QAD, Manufacturing-Software Firm, Leaps on $2B Private-Equity Buyout

Shares of QAD, a provider of integrated software solutions for manufacturers, surged as it agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo.
Author:

Shares of QAD surged as the provider of integrated software solutions for manufacturers agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $87.50 a share, or $2 billion, cash.

Shares of the Santa Barbara, Calif., company at last check were 19% higher at $86.72.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records as Tech Shares Rally

Terms of the agreement with the Chicago software-focused PE firm call for Anton Chilton to continue as QAD's chief executive. 

TST Recommends

Pamela Lopker, who founded QAD in 1979 and is president, will retain a "significant" ownership stake in QAD and remain on the board, the companies said.

A committee of QAD's independent directors approved the terms.

The companies hope to close the deal in the fourth quarter, subject to conditions including a vote of holders of a majority of the stock not held by Lopker and other directors and officers of QAD. 

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri downgraded QAD to market perform from outperform after the company announced the agreement, according to the Fly.

The announcement is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Thoma Bravo.

Last week, the firm's blank-check company, Thoma Bravo Advantage  (TBA) - Get Report, said holders had approved its merger with IronSource, a Tel Aviv developer of technology to monetize apps. 

In April, Proofpoint  (PFPT) - Get Report agreed to a takeover deal with Thoma Bravo that will valued the cybersecurity company at more than $12 billion.

And in March, the French data integration and integrity company Talend  (TLND) - Get Report agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $66 a share.

