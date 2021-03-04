TheStreet
Furnishings Firm Purple Innovation Slumps After Earnings Miss

Mattress and accessories provider Purple Innovation's quarterly earnings and revenue guidance fall short of Wall Street's expectations.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Purple Innovations  (PRPL) - Get Report shares slumped on Thursday after the furnishings and fixtures maker missed Wall Street fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Lehi, Utah, company at last check were down 32.6% at $24.36. 

Purple Innovations reported a net loss of $2.1 million. narrowed from a loss of $12.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.

On a per-share basis, the latest loss was 3 cents. Adjusted earnings came to 7 cents a share. 

The FactSet consensus called for GAAP earnings of 11 cents a share, or an adjusted 12 cents.

Revenue totaled $173.9 million, up nearly 40% from a year earlier but short of the FactSet consensus of $196.2 million.

The increase in net revenue was driven primarily by an increase of 57% in the direct-to-consumer channel, the company said, led by strong mattress sales along with higher demand for pillows, sheets and seat cushions.

For 2021, the company said it expected full-year revenue to range $840 million to $880 million, an increase of 30% to 36% from 2020. FactSet's consensus calls for revenue to total $823.8 million.

Adjusted Ebitda for 2021 is expected to range between $90 million and $100 million, primarily reflecting a channel-mix shift back toward wholesale and planned investments in capacity and infrastructure.

For first-quarter 2021, the company currently expects revenue to range from $160 million to $170 million, an increase of 31% to 39% over first-quarter 2020. 

The FactSet consensus estimate calls for revenue of $177 million.

Purple Innovation said it expects adjusted Ebitda between $11 million and $14 million, reflecting seasonality and the company's investments in expanding capacity necessary to meet the 2021 targets.

