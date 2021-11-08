Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Get That Package on Time? How Some Retailers Are Rethinking the Supply Chain
Get That Package on Time? How Some Retailers Are Rethinking the Supply Chain
Publish date:

Purple Innovation Stock Falls on BofA Double Downgrade

'Our more cautious view is based on what we believe to be weak online and wholesale trends into Q4,' said BofA analyst Curt Nagle.
Author:

Purple Innovation  (PRPL) - Get Purple Innovation, Inc. Report shares dipped Monday, after Bank of America double downgraded the bed products company to underperform from buy and cut its price target to $16 from $36.

The stock recently traded at $19.15, down 1.8% at last check, and has dropped 26% over the last three months.

“Our more cautious view is based on what we believe to be weak online and wholesale trends into Q4,” BofA analyst Curt Nagle wrote in a commentary. “We had been expecting a sharp acceleration post a big capacity boost.”

More importantly, Purple Innovation was hurt by the announcement last week that Tempur Sealy (TPX) will introduce a direct competitor to PRPL's gel grid-based beds next year, he said.

TheStreet Recommends

“TPX is by far the largest competitor in the space (35% [market] share in 2020), has been taking significant share and has strong product knowhow and manufacturing capacity,” Nagle wrote.

“We see this as the first real competitive threat to PRPL, and it could disrupt volume growth, pricing and wholesale expansion. This also comes at a very difficult time for PRPL after a year of execution and capacity issues, and questions on when a turnaround could begin.”

Also, “over the past two quarters, PRPL's online direct-to-consumer segment has trailed due to capacity constraints, the need to satisfy demand from wholesale partners and tough compares,” Nagle said.

“Wholesale expansion remains another important part of the PRPL growth story that we believe may be lagging and at risk of missing Street expectations. Excluding a launch into Sleep Country Canada in Q4, expansion has been minimal due to capacity constraints.”

Tags
terms:
InvestingRetailStocks
Bear Bets Market Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday - Tesla, Live Nation, Peloton

Blink Charging Lead
INVESTING

Blink Charging Stock Surges as Company Lauds Infrastructure Bill

Hong Kong Stocks Climb Out Of Bear Market As Tencent, Meituan Power Recovery Amid Oversold Signals
STOCKS

Dow Hits Record High; Bitcoin, Ether, US Steel Surge

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk Stock Explodes Higher on Strong Earnings Report

Pandit Gets Paid
INVESTING

All big banks will be crypto trading soon: Former Citigroup CEO

Architectural blueprints with text overlay: New-Home Sales: Definition, Data, & Economic Impact
N

New-Home Sales: Definition, Data & Economic Impact

Style It Like It's Hot! Barber Offers Flaming Hot Hair Straightening
INVESTING

Don't try to Guess When the Market Will Cool

Darkened photo of an oil rig with text overlay that reads "What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?"
C

What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?