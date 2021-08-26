August 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Companies Have to Be Willing to Invest in Cybersecurity
Jim Cramer Says Companies Have to Be Willing to Invest in Cybersecurity
Publish date:

Pure Storage Stock Climbs on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Pure Storage hears good things from analysts after posting second-quarter earnings.
Author:

Pure Storage  (PSTG) - Get Report surged Thursday after the data-storage provider beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and raised guidance.

Shares of the Mountain View, Calif., company were rising 14.5% to $23.99 on Thursday.

Stocks Drop as Federal Reserve Summit Begins and Kabul Blasts Raise Caution

Pure Storage reported non-GAAP profit in the quarter of 14 cents a share, ahead of the FactSet consensus of 5 cents. 

Revenue totaled $496.8 million, up 23% from a year ago, and beat Wall Street's calls for $471.6 million.

Subscription services revenue totaled $171.9 million, up 31% year over year.

TheStreet Recommends

"With revenue growth exceeding 23%, and the highest Q2 operating profit in our history, it's clear that our long-term strategy to provide customers with modern data services is working," said Charles Giancarlo, chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Looking ahed, Pure Storage called for third-quarter revenue of $530 million and 2022 revenue of $2.04 billion.

Analysts expect third-quarter revenue of $526 million and full-year revenue of $2.03 billion.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin increased his price target to $28 from $25 and reiterated his buy rating for Pure Storage, saying in a research note that "adjusted operating margin of 9.4% was well above our estimate."

"Management noted particular strength from enterprise customers amid signs that on-prem spending continues to improve, despite recent Covid outbreaks that have slowed the return to offices," Sheerin said.

Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman, who has an outperform rating and $30 price target, said "a stronger storage and compute spending backdrop is evident, though we do think the upwardly revised full-year outlook is very doable."

"Quite simply, PSTG remains unencumbered by legacy disk and hybrid arrays facing secular headwinds," the analyst said, "and the company’s best-in-class unified storage software enables customers to build and innovate applications using a hybrid, multi-cloud approach."

Stock Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Drop as Federal Reserve Summit Begins and Kabul Blasts Raise Caution

Snowflake Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Snowflake Stock After Earnings Rally

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch
INVESTING

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Drops on Revenue Miss

Kopin Corporation Lead
INVESTING

Kopin Stock Rises After Founder Picks Up 50,000 Shares

7 flood yuba river Kelly M. Grow: California Department of Water Resources
INVESTING

Pentair Double Downgraded to Underweight on Valuation at J.P. Morgan

SALESFORCE
INVESTING

Salesforce May Finally Be Breaking Out - Is $300 Next?

Forbes Media Is Reportedly in Talks to Be Sold to a Noteworthy Chinese Firm
INVESTING

Forbes Plans to Go Public Via SPAC Merger With Magnum Opus

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Will Halve Its Commission for Eligible News Subscriptions