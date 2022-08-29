Here's Where You Can Find Your Favorite Fall Pumpkin Spice Treats

If you are a pumpkin spice lover, you have been anxiously awaiting its return, and in some cases, it’s already here!

Pumpkin spice is everything to those who love it. When summer comes to an end, they're far from sad. They a rearing to go get their first taste of that mesmerizing flavor to bring them into the full fall spirit.

While the flavor itself really doesn’t contain any actual pumpkin, it is a blend of spices to taste like pumpkin. The blend includes cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger and allspice, and this special concoction is what autumn tastes like to many people.

Image source: Starbucks.

The Pumpkin Spice Craze

The combination of flavors has been around for quite some time and started in candle scents. It wasn’t until the 90’s when coffee houses took off, that flavored coffee, like pumpkin spice, took off. So, while Starbucks (SBUX) wasn’t the first to the market with pumpkin spice, most of the general public equate the seasonal beverage with the start of fall.

With all things pumpkin spice from cereal to Spam, the beloved scent and flavor bring a warm cozy feeling for those who crave that fall season. Smell the first pumpkin spice coffee of the year, and fall is officially here. Sadly, this is a seasonal offering, as few restaurants, bakeries and coffee houses offer it all year round, keeping the drive of demand high. Whatever the reasons for loving pumpkin spice, the craze continues to grow every year.

Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix Right Now

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) brought fall into season early this year by being one of the first to put the fall favorite flavor on its menu on Aug. 8. Krispy Kreme has brought back its collection of pumpkin spice items like the Pumpkin Spice Latté, a Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut, and a Pumpkin Spice Donut filled with cheesecake. It is also debuting a Pumpkin Spice Latté Swirl Donut and an Iced Pumpkin Spice Latté.

Dunkin Donuts by Dunkin Brands (DNKN) has more than just the pumpkin flavored drinks like Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latté, and the New Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. It also has pumpkin cake donuts, pumpkin donut holes and a pumpkin muffin.

McDonald’s (MCD) has not put the favored flavored drink back on the menu yet, but hopefully McCafé will announce the return the Pumpkin Spice Latté again this season.

More than Just Coffee

In case you weren’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet, Dairy Queen has you covered. Dairy Queen, owned by Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) International Dairy Queen, gets you ready for fall with its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. Get a taste of the pumpkin season, while still enjoying those last days of summer. The beloved Blizzard includes real bites of pumpkin pie mixed with the iconic vanilla soft serve topped with whipped cream. The dessert will be back in Dairy Queen restaurants starting on Aug 29, but some locations may have it sooner!

Nabisco’s (MDLZ) Oreo is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies. The fall cookie was announced on Aug. 3 via the Oreo's Instagram. The cookies hit the shelves for consumers on Aug. 15.

Still to Come

Caribou Coffee owned by Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) also brings back pumpkin spice to its menu in the last week of August. The new fall menu launched on Aug. 26, bringing customers in for all things pumpkin. Caribou menu features pumpkin bread, all new pumpkin cake pops as well as pumpkin spice flavored drinks served hot and cold like the Nitro Pumpkin Latté, Pumpkin Latté, Pumpkin Crafted Press, Pumpkin White Mocha, Pumpkin Caribou Cooler, and Pumpkin Chai.

Starbucks typically brings back the much-loved Pumpkin Spice drinks the last week of August and while no official word has been made, it is expected to return to stores by Sept. 1. Starbucks new fall menu is expected to drop on Aug 30.