September 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Buying Your First Home? Consider These Trending Cities
Publish date:

Pulte Stock Drops; Homebuilder Cuts Deliveries Estimate

Pulte shares are lower. The homebuilder pegged closings at 7,000, compared with its prior estimate of 7,300 to 7,600.
Author:

PulteGroup  (PHM) - Get PulteGroup, Inc. Report shares fell on Wednesday after the titan homebuilder lowered its third-quarter deliveries forecast.

Supply-chain havoc and construction-materials shortages continue to hamper the Atlanta company’s activity.

The stock recently traded at $49.75, down 5.6%. It has eased 7% over the past three months.

Revising the third-quarter estimate, Pulte put closings at 7,000 homes, which would represent an 8% gain from a year earlier. That compares with its July 27 projection of 7,300 to 7,600.

For the full year, Pulte expects closings to increase 19% to 21% to between 29,250 and 29,750 homes.

TheStreet Recommends

Take a Shot on Value Line's No. 1 Bargain: Real Money

Pulte pegs third-quarter gross margin at 26.4% to 26.6%, and sats selling, general and administrative expenses will total 9.9% of home-sale revenue.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of our trade partners, the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry throughout the pandemic have increased during the second half of the year,” Ryan Marshall, Pulte’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“Shortages for a variety of building products, combined with increased production volumes across the homebuilding industry, are directly impacting our ability to get homes closed to our level of quality over the remainder of 2021.”

Further, “Industry disruptions have also impacted the timing of community openings such that, even though we continue to limit sales pace in many communities in the face of ongoing buyer demand, our average community count for the third quarter is expected to be down approximately 15% from last year,” Marshall said.

“We continue to expect community count at year-end to be down 5% to 10% from last year and then gradually expand as 2022 progresses.”

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Moves Higher After Solid August China Sales Data

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - GameStop, Citrix, Coinbase, PayPal

PayPal
INVESTING

PayPal Stock Gains on $2.7B Deal for Japan's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Group Paidy

What Is Coinbase and How Do You Use It?
INVESTING

Coinbase Stock Slumps; SEC Issues Wells Notice Tied to Crypto Lending Plans

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Stock Futures Edge Lower As Delta Tames Growth Bets; 10-year Treasury Note Auction Eyed

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip Lower, SEC Warns Coinbase, Tesla Gets China Boost - 5 Things You Must Know

A technician works with genome samples at a biotech lab in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Insiders Are Buying Biotech Stocks Again

stocks market index sh
INVESTING

Focus on a Market of Stocks -- Not the Stock Market