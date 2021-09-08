Pulte Stock Drops; Homebuilder Cuts Deliveries Estimate

Pulte shares are lower. The homebuilder pegged closings at 7,000, compared with its prior estimate of 7,300 to 7,600.

PulteGroup (PHM) - Get PulteGroup, Inc. Report shares fell on Wednesday after the titan homebuilder lowered its third-quarter deliveries forecast.

Supply-chain havoc and construction-materials shortages continue to hamper the Atlanta company’s activity.

The stock recently traded at $49.75, down 5.6%. It has eased 7% over the past three months.

Revising the third-quarter estimate, Pulte put closings at 7,000 homes, which would represent an 8% gain from a year earlier. That compares with its July 27 projection of 7,300 to 7,600.

For the full year, Pulte expects closings to increase 19% to 21% to between 29,250 and 29,750 homes.

Pulte pegs third-quarter gross margin at 26.4% to 26.6%, and sats selling, general and administrative expenses will total 9.9% of home-sale revenue.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of our trade partners, the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry throughout the pandemic have increased during the second half of the year,” Ryan Marshall, Pulte’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“Shortages for a variety of building products, combined with increased production volumes across the homebuilding industry, are directly impacting our ability to get homes closed to our level of quality over the remainder of 2021.”

Further, “Industry disruptions have also impacted the timing of community openings such that, even though we continue to limit sales pace in many communities in the face of ongoing buyer demand, our average community count for the third quarter is expected to be down approximately 15% from last year,” Marshall said.

“We continue to expect community count at year-end to be down 5% to 10% from last year and then gradually expand as 2022 progresses.”