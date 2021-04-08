Publicis Deal With Trade Desk Aims to Target Ads Without Cookies

Publicis PUBGY and Trade Desk TTD said on Thursday they were collaborating on ways to target ads without using third-party cookies.

The companies plan to combine their personalization-ID solutions. The partnership will make Publicis’s Epsilon Core ID and Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0 interoperable.

“Trade Desk aims to build a large number of individual consumer profiles based on anonymized information such as email addresses that are scrambled to protect privacy,” Dow Jones reports.

The company already has more than 120 million profiles in its database.

Meanwhile, Publicis gets a self-service tool that “lets clients match their data or Epsilon's with Trade Desk’s and run automated ad campaigns fueled by Trade Desk's technology,” the publication added.

Publicis acquired Epsilon, the original proprietor of CORE ID, for $4.4 billion in 2019.

The collaboration comes as Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report is shifting away from the use of third-party cookies, which collect data from people working online. Companies typically use cookies to determine which ads would be attractive to online users.

But the use of cookies has increasingly been called into question for being too intrusive.

“Now many brands, including Publicis and Trade Desk, “are investing in new ways to collect and use so-called first-party data … to market their products with the kind of precision to which they have become accustomed,” Dow Jones reports.

Publicis American depositary receipts ended 0.4% lower at $15.46. Trade Desk shares ended 1.9% higher at $690.40.