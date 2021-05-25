TheStreet home
Provention Higher After FDA Assessment of Drug Study

Provention Bio shares jumped after the FDA assessed a study of the company’s teplizumab type-1-diabetes treatment.
Provention Bio  (PRVB) - Get Report shares jumped on Tuesday after an FDA report assessed a study of the company’s teplizumab type1 diabetes treatment.

The study “successfully demonstrated the treatment effect of teplizumab in delaying T1D diagnosis in at-risk patients,” the Food and Drug Administration said.

“The treatment effect was statistically significant and robust to sensitivity analyses under a range of conservative assumptions for missing data.” And “the amount of missing data was small,” the FDA said.

Provention shares recently traded at $9.76, up 22%. The stock had been off 53% in 2021 through the close of Monday's trading.

Teplizumab has FDA breakthrough therapy designation. The agency says this is a process to speed development and review of drug candidates that treat serious conditions and for which preliminary clinical evidence shows they "may demonstrate substantial improvement" over available therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.

The company filed a biologics license application for teplizumab with the FDA on Jan. 4. The FDA's date to act on the application is July 2.

In other drug news Tuesday, Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report said its COVID vaccine was successful in a study of adolescents aged 12 to 17.

“The Phase 2/3 study of [Moderna’s] COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination,” the company said.

“No cases of COVID-19 were observed in participants who had received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine using the primary definition.”

Further, “a vaccine efficacy of 93% in seronegative participants was observed starting 14 days after the first dose using the secondary [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] case definition of COVID-19, which tested for milder disease.”

Moderna, of course, already has a COVID vaccine that adults are taking.

The FDA is expected to clear Moderna’s vaccine for teens, perhaps in a month, CNBC reports.

On May 10, the FDA granted Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report permission to use their vaccine on adolescents.

