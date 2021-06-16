Apple Would Be Barred From Pre-Installing Its Apps Under Proposed U.S. Law

Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) says that under a proposed bill he backs, Apple wouldn’t be barred from pre-installing its own apps on its own devices.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report wouldn’t be able to pre-install its own apps on its own devices if a congressional bill introduced last week passes, Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) said on Wednesday.

Cicilline is a prime mover behind several antitrust bills introduced last week that are meant to limit big U.S. technology companies, such as Apple, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

One of the bills bans tech companies from giving a leg up to their own products against those of competitors. That would prevent Apple from selling devices with pre-installed versions of its apps, Cicilline told reporters, according to Bloomberg.

“It would be equally easy to download the other five apps as the Apple one, so they’re not using their market dominance to favor their own products and services,” he said.

Apple stock recently traded at $129.25, down 0.3%. That compares with a 1.13% slide for the Nasdaq Composite. Apple has gained 5% in the past three months.

One of the bills introduced last week would make the tech titans split in two or drop their private-label products.

"Unregulated tech monopolies have too much power over our economy," Cicilline, chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, said Friday. "They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers. … Our agenda will level the playing field."

