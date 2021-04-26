5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Proofpoint, Casper Sleep, W.R. Grace

Proofpoint, Casper Sleep, W.R. Grace, Otis Worldwide and Sports Entertainment are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks moved higher Monday as Wall Street prepared for the busiest week of earnings season.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:

1. Proofpoint | Increase 31.2%

Proofpoint (PFPT) - Get Report soared after agreeing to be acquired by private-equity company Thoma Bravo in a deal that will value the cybersecurity company at more than $12 billion.

Proofpoint shareholders will receive $176 in cash for each outstanding share, a 33.55% premium to the stock's Friday closing price.

2. Casper Sleep | Increase 27.8%

Casper Sleep (CSPR) - Get Report jumped after Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded the mattress maker to outperform from neutral with a price target of $10.50, up from $10.

With an attractive relative valuation and a clear and balanced path forward between revenue growth and profitability, Basham said he sees opportunity.

3. W.R. Grace | Increase 6.3%

W.R. Grace (GRA) - Get Report was rising after the specialty chemicals company said it had agreed to be acquired by Standard Industries Holdings in a transaction valued at $7 billion.

Under terms of the transaction, Standard Industries Holdings will pay $70 cash for each W.R. Grace share.

4. Otis Worldwide| Increase 5.7%

Shares of Otis Worldwide (OTIS) - Get Report were climbing after the elevator company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its full-year guidance.

Sales rose 14.9% to $3.408 billion. Net income came to $308 million, or 71 cents a share.

5. Sports Entertainment Acquisition | Increase 5.7%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition (SEAH) - Get Report climbed after Super Group, the parent company of online bookmaker Betway and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering, said it was going public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company in a deal valued about about $5 billion.