Skip to main content
How to Make and Sell an NFT in 4 Steps
How to Make and Sell an NFT in 4 Steps

Profit From Stock Trading With These Four Tips

The hardest part of investing is sticking to the rules you establish according to Real Money Columnist James 'Rev Shark' Deporre.

There’s a saying among football coaches and wartime generals that theory is one thing and execution is another.

That's been especially true of the the stock market this year as it's been buffeted by inflation, rising interest rates, and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. 

In such circumstances, it's reasonable to expect missteps in execution, according to Real Money Columnist James 'Rev Shark' Deporre. 

“Let’s face it, you’re going to be undisciplined and break your trading rules quite often, but the problem is you won’t admit it,” Deporre wrote recently on Real Money. “You’ll likely look for justifications for why you did what you did. You may blame other people for the issue or just bury your head in the sand and ignore it.”

According to Rev Shark, rigorous discipline is extremely hard, but if it’s applied consistently over a very long period of time, then positive results are far more likely.

So how can traders stay disciplined? Deporre offers four tips for nervous traders these days:

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

1. Have very clear rules. 

“Your rules need not be highly detailed,” Rev Shark said. “They can be general principles such as not letting drawdowns exceed a certain level or not buying stocks at lows, but you have to have some clear principles to guide your trading, and it is important to make them precise.”

2. Review those rules regularly and pound them into your thinking. 

“Your rules should become part of your methodology to such a degree that you apply them automatically without much thought,” he noted.

3. When you break a rule or are undisciplined, then acknowledge that fact as quickly as possible. 

Review your trading on a daily basis and ask yourself if you are staying disciplined. “The easiest and most costly mistake that traders make is to simply ignore a stock that is not acting right because we are too lazy to discipline ourselves,” Deporre said. “We often feel that it’s too late to take action and that allows inertia to set in.”

4. Start fresh. 

You have the ability to start fresh at any time. “Forget what happened in the past and focus on the correct discipline going forward,” he advised.

Traders are always looking for new trading approaches and ideas.

“That’s an exciting part of trading, but staying disciplined and following our own rules is what will determine the ultimate results more than anything else," Deporre wrote.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Elon Musk Quits Twitter Again; Here's What It Means for Tesla
TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk Worries About Twitter's Future

By Luc Olinga
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased 20 per cent to US$101 billion, according to Hurun. The company's shares have risen 110 per cent from March 2020's low. Photo: AFP
TECHNOLOGY
FB

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg Face A Major Challenge

By Rob Lenihan
Tax Deduction Wisdom
Sponsored Story

Where's My Tax Refund? The IRS Refund Timetable Explained

By TurboTax
Tesla Model 3 Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAUBERLYFT

Elon Musk and Tesla Promise a New and Futuristic Car

By Luc Olinga
Here's a Sneak Peek at Elon Musk's First SpaceX Spacesuit
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTR

How The World's Richest Man Increased His Influence in a Week

By Luc Olinga
Tesla Bot
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Builds a Machine to Download Our Brain and Personalities

By Luc Olinga
17 Industrial and Manufacturing Pradit.Ph : Shutterstock
INVESTING

It's Not All Bad News for the Economy

By Eric Reed
Tax Time Gains and Losses: Calculating Your Investment Portfolio Results
Sponsored Story

Guide to Unemployment and Taxes

By TurboTax